Matt Hardy Says He’s ‘Most Likely’ Retiring In A Video Message To Fans

Rumors have swirled for about a month that Matt Hardy was going to retire soon, as he dealt with an injury that saw his lower back and pelvis begin fusing together. In August, he posted a message to tag team partner Bray Wyatt thanking him and saying he’ll miss him, which some interpreted as a sign he was retiring while others hoped the team was simply splitting up.
Then, a few weeks back, he received what he called a “send off” from fans at a WWE Live event, only furthering the expectation that his time in wrestling would come to an official end soon. Hardy has reportedly spent some time working backstage at Raw as he looks to transition into his career outside the ring, but remain in the only industry he’s ever really known.
Late Saturday night, Hardy made his retirement, at least for now, official with a YouTube video posted to his personal account titled “Time To Go Home.”
You always hate to see a talented performer go, but this is the right time and the right way. You could make an argument that he MAYBE should have put over Bray during Deletion… but I doubt he knew then that he was done, and the Woken character had legs outside of the ring at the time.
Kudos to a fellow North Carolinian on making good and becoming legendary. Enjoy your still very young and full life.