Matt Hardy Says He’s ‘Most Likely’ Retiring In A Video Message To Fans

Rumors have swirled for about a month that Matt Hardy was going to retire soon, as he dealt with an injury that saw his lower back and pelvis begin fusing together. In August, he posted a message to tag team partner Bray Wyatt thanking him and saying he’ll miss him, which some interpreted as a sign he was retiring while others hoped the team was simply splitting up.

Then, a few weeks back, he received what he called a “send off” from fans at a WWE Live event, only furthering the expectation that his time in wrestling would come to an official end soon. Hardy has reportedly spent some time working backstage at Raw as he looks to transition into his career outside the ring, but remain in the only industry he’s ever really known.

Late Saturday night, Hardy made his retirement, at least for now, official with a YouTube video posted to his personal account titled “Time To Go Home.”