Matt Hardy Got A ‘Send Off’ At A WWE Live Event On Sunday

#WWE
08.27.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Twitter/@TheMattBishop

The Hardy Boyz return to WWE at WrestleMania 33 was among the highlights of the night, as Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to their old stomping grounds in a ladder match, capturing the tag titles.

In the year-plus that the Hardys have been back in WWE, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for both, with high points of that tag title win, Matt finally bringing the Broken Universe to WWE, and Jeff picking up the United States Championship. However, both have battled injuries and out of ring issues, with Matt having the most severe problems as his pelvis and spine have begun fusing together, leaving his future in the ring in serious question.

Hardy has hinted at his retirement in recent weeks, but nothing has been made official just yet. There were reports he was working last Monday at Raw in a backstage capacity, as he may be looking to transition into a new role with WWE. On Sunday, Hardy made an appearance at a WWE Live event in Rochester, where he and Bray Wyatt wrestled and after the match Wyatt raised Hardy’s hands as he got an ovation from the fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMATT HARDYWWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 6 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP