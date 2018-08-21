Less than a year after Jason Jordan seemed to be elevating his game to the best we’d seen on the main roster and Matt Hardy prepared to bring his Broken universe to WWE, injuries and setbacks have derailed their momentum to the top of the card. Even worse, in recent months reports have emerged detailing a possible move behind the scenes due to the severity of their ailments.
For Jordan, at just 29 years old, his in-ring career may be done after suffering a pretty terrifying neck injury. Reports detailed Jordan was preparing for a return in mid-July after stepping away in February, but apparently a setback has put any return to the ring in jeopardy.
With more than 20 years in pro wrestling, Hardy’s insane bumps may have finally caught up with him, with news of his spine and pelvis fusing together, followed by a series of goodbye tweets.
Hardy should be either on the creative team, or be an agent. The guy has work all levels of the card and would be great at putting together a wrestling story in ring. Jordan on the other hand, I’m not sure how much knowledge he has, but he could probably be a good trainer under Albert at the performance center. Who knows?
That’s really too bad for Jordan; I didn’t realize the injury was that severe. It might work for Matt to brush off his Broken World (and stop trying to wrestle anymore), but I don’t see that happening in WWE. Hardy would need creative control and there’s not much to be had in Vince’s world.
Holy shit, I didn’t realize Jordan’s injuries were that bad. He might be just… done? That’s an incredibly sad, sudden end to his career. At least with Hardy he’s had a lengthy career to show for it.