Matt Hardy And Jason Jordan Reportedly Worked Backstage At Monday Night Raw

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #WWE
08.21.18 1 hour ago 3 Comments

YouTube

Less than a year after Jason Jordan seemed to be elevating his game to the best we’d seen on the main roster and Matt Hardy prepared to bring his Broken universe to WWE, injuries and setbacks have derailed their momentum to the top of the card. Even worse, in recent months reports have emerged detailing a possible move behind the scenes due to the severity of their ailments.

For Jordan, at just 29 years old, his in-ring career may be done after suffering a pretty terrifying neck injury. Reports detailed Jordan was preparing for a return in mid-July after stepping away in February, but apparently a setback has put any return to the ring in jeopardy.

With more than 20 years in pro wrestling, Hardy’s insane bumps may have finally caught up with him, with news of his spine and pelvis fusing together, followed by a series of goodbye tweets.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#WWE
TAGSJASON JORDANMATT HARDYWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP