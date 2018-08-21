YouTube

Less than a year after Jason Jordan seemed to be elevating his game to the best we’d seen on the main roster and Matt Hardy prepared to bring his Broken universe to WWE, injuries and setbacks have derailed their momentum to the top of the card. Even worse, in recent months reports have emerged detailing a possible move behind the scenes due to the severity of their ailments.

For Jordan, at just 29 years old, his in-ring career may be done after suffering a pretty terrifying neck injury. Reports detailed Jordan was preparing for a return in mid-July after stepping away in February, but apparently a setback has put any return to the ring in jeopardy.

With more than 20 years in pro wrestling, Hardy’s insane bumps may have finally caught up with him, with news of his spine and pelvis fusing together, followed by a series of goodbye tweets.