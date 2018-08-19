NXT

Bro!

Those very easy-to-believe rumors turned out to be true, as former The Ultimate Fighter 7 contestant, UFC fighter turned pro wrestler and one-time Evolve Champion Matt Riddle made his WWE debut (in cameo form) in the crowd at Saturday’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 event. The Super King of Bros joins stars like Asuka, Keith Lee, EC3, Drew McIntyre and more in that coveted, “oh shit, looks who’s coming up next” seat. You might remember him as the guy in the Ninja Turtles hat giving a thumbs up behind Tyler Bate in the crowd at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

WWE Network

Riddle — who took to pro wrestling like a sponge, said early last year that he’d rather spend time on the independent scene than head to NXT, and once called UFC’s Dana White a “cold blooded asshole” — left UFC in 2013 with an 8-3-2 record before injuries forced him out of the sport altogether. He began training for pro wrestling in 2014, quickly becoming the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s rookie of the year in 2016 and winning championships around the world, from the PWG Tag Team Championship and WWN Championship to two runs with the Progress Atlas Championship for Progress Wrestling.