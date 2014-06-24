How I Set Out To Recap A Chikara Show And Wrote An Invitation To Independent Wrestling Instead

Anyone who knows me knows that independent wrestling is my passion. It’s what I want to contribute to, to support, to promote, and most of all, make better for everyone involved. Writing about Impact doesn’t give me a lot of wiggle room to just say hey, this garbage, let’s ignore it and watch this other thing instead. Well, unless that thing is cats on treadmills, my second greatest love.

Initially I set out to do a quick recap of a show. Here are the matches, here’s what happened, here’s why they’re important to the current storyline. That…is not exactly how it turned out.

