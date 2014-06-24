How I Set Out To Recap A Chikara Show And Wrote An Invitation To Independent Wrestling Instead

Anyone who knows me knows that independent wrestling is my passion. It’s what I want to contribute to, to support, to promote, and most of all, make better for everyone involved. Writing about Impact doesn’t give me a lot of wiggle room to just say hey, this garbage, let’s ignore it and watch this other thing instead. Well, unless that thing is cats on treadmills, my second greatest love.
Initially I set out to do a quick recap of a show. Here are the matches, here’s what happened, here’s why they’re important to the current storyline. That…is not exactly how it turned out.
I knew I should have went to this! They finally came to South East Michigan, and of course I couldn’t make it :( Great article though!
King of Trios is the one you should try to get to. It’s not super far from you (Easton, PA) and is basically the most fun weekend you can have at non-WrestleMania-related wrestlings.
I’ve heard/read a lot about King of Trios! Definitely would like to check it out. When does it happen? Thanks, Brandon!
@Harriszilla – No problem! This year’s Trios is on the weekend of September 20, that Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you can only get down for one day, Night 3 is the way to go. Usually there’s a fan conclave in the middle where you can meet everybody, take pictures and play board games or whatever with the wrestlers. Super fun.
Thanks for the heads up, Brandon. This will make for an awesome birthday gift for my daughter.
That’s wonderful! Trios is the best. There’s nothing else like it in wrestling.
Yup. Looks like I need to at least watch some Chikara.
It’s so much fun. I didn’t like it for a long time, but got hooked when I went to a live show. The way they turn the event into a “universe” of sorts is really unmatched.
Oh heck yeah. Start with that ROH/Sendai match if you can. It rules so hard!
Is it too much to ask that Chikara comes to Seattle for my birthday?
Marvelous. I’ve been waiting for you or Brandon to tackle CHIKARA on here for some time, and I wasn’t let down. Like I said on the twitteh, they never seem to run shows near me, so I’ve never been despite owning a boatload of their shows. They need to either get down to Dayton or else I need to find a way to successfully convince my wife to drive five hours with me to watch ants wrestle 90’s Action Figure versions of themselves. So far no such luck. :(
I could’ve just said all this on the twitteh but ta hayull with 140 characters and Ayrn Anduhsun.
TA HELL WITH YOU AHN ANDASAHNNNNNN.
AYRN ANDUHSUN HAS NEVAH BEEN NUTHIN BUT A WALK BEHINDAH
Danielle, thank you for an awesome read. I have to show this to my daughter. I got my two oldest kids hooked into wrestling after I took a hiatus and have been trying to have them invest in something, anything, that shows just how amazing this stuff can be. Raw has kinda tired them but NXT has been a saving grace. I never got to to experience a Chikara show myself, but I have been slowly reading about it and have found myself being sucked in more and more. It is something I have bonded with my daughter over, she also loves to read and put her amazing imagination to the test, and at almost 11, she really wants to be a wrestler. She is a huge AJ Lee fan and she is loving Sara Del Rey as she learns more about her. Again, thanks for this recap/story. It only reinforces my growing love of wrestling that had died out for a few years.
Have you shown her any joshi? If she loves cool girls who kick butt, she’ll flip for it.
Also, the idea of a tiny Sara Del Rey fan fills me with so many feelings.
@FembotDanielle Since this is her first full weekend off of school, softball etc, we have a daddy-daughter weekend planned of snacks, Youtube and Chikara back story reading. Joshi is in the cards for her. If I can figure out how, I will try and send you a picture of her in her wrestling mode attire, she has a finisher she has picked out and everything, and she is all about watching the girls kick butt and be treated as equals. The poor kid was so mad after having watched Emma in NXT then her “Raw” transformation. I didn’t know how to explain it…again, thank you so much for writing this.
I would love to see that THE MOST. This is making me all teary. She sounds like such an amazing kid! Also, if you ever want to get into joshi, there’s plenty on YouTube and DailyMotion, but also crazy inexpensive DVDs and downloads on IVP Videos.
Awesome report, Danielle!
I went to the Chicago shows on Saturday, and they were glorious! I was finally able to bring a friend of mine who I’ve been trying to get into Chikara for a few years. He was hooked by the third match. It was awesome to be there for his first experience with the promotion. And now the Hubs and I have someone to come to the shows with us! WIN WIN!
That’s fantastic! Which show did you go to? What match did you like the best? I will be fine if you don’t say The Submission Squad.
I was at both! Hubs wasn’t too keen on that much wrestling in one day, but I absolutely had to go to both shows since they only come out our way once a year.
Submission Squad was delightful, but my favorite match was the Pieces of Hate v AC/DC during Quantum of Solace, and The Colony v Colony Xtreme Force at Diamonds are Forever. I’m all in on Darin Corbin’s slow mo act, and Orbit Adventure Ant is kind of my favorite thing in the world right now.
Additional highlights were getting shade from Dasher, then making up later for wearing my Cesaro King of Swing shirt, and Estonian Thunderfrog dancing to hot jamz around the ring trying to sell people his t-shirt.
That all sounds super fun! I really hope I can make it to the next Chicago shows. They’re always so good.
“Misogynistic to a fault, while I’m told it’s gimmick, I don’t really care. If you think a good gimmick is to be a total dickbag to women, then bucko, you are the most wrong.”
Yes, yes, yes, 1,000x yes. Fuck Shane Matthews so hard. It’s a damn shame that this “gimmick” didn’t immediately torpedo his career and doom him to obscurity. I would donate every cent I can find to a GoFundMe to get Jessicka Havok to legitimately beat the piss out of him New Jack style.
And here I was all prepared to be RIGHTEOUSLY ANGRY~! that my first dose of WL rasslin’ love today wasn’t the Best and Worst of RAW (GIVE ME THIS FREE THING THAT I ENJOY BECAUSE I WANT IT); however, this was AWESOME. I watched Chikara back in the day, and while I enjoyed it, I was an early 20-something jerk and naturally I preferred ROH. When I Stopped Watching Wrestling For A While (because seriously, I think we all have at one point or another), I lost track of ROH and Chikara and when I came back, it seemed so daunting to try to get caught back up.
This article has convinced me to do just that, and for that, Danielle, I thank you. (Also, do more of these – it’ll help keep you sane when Impact seems so hell-bent on driving you crazy.)
Yessss. Welcome back!
Also! Spot on about the commentary. I watched Dark Cibernetico for the first time the other day, having little knowledge of how all the entrants fit together. The commentary was absolutely spot on in explaining the hows and whys of how everyone got into the match. Watch any match on Raw, and all you get is recaps, 15 million mentions of whatever the main event is gonna be, and nonsense.
Have you heard Green/Silver on commentary? That guy is GOLD.
I have! He’s brilliant, and so is Scott Parker! But I honestly haven’t heard anyone jump on commentary and wish that they hadn’t. They’re all invested in what’s going on, and do an AMAZING job telling the story of the match.
Thank you for writing this, Danielle, and thanks to Uproxx for letting you write it…and, maybe if we’re lucky, more about Chikara.
I’ve been watching off and on for about three years, and nothing in wrestling makes me as happy as Chikara does. I wish I lived somewhere where live shows were more accessible…but I’ll continue to buy MP4s and get my fix that way.
Good write up. I have watched a few Chikara matches on YouTube and love what I have seen so far. Of course the Vaudevillains, Joseph Park, and Bray Wyatt are kinda my thing . Fun, not weird and fan friendly, Easton is about an hour away so I will do my best to make King of Trios in Sept.after reading this I understand Danielle’s frustration with TNA even more.
Nice writeup! A similar sort of article from somewhere else got me into Chikara… right after it died.
It makes me sick that I’m going to have to miss Trios this year when it is fifteen minutes away from my house.
The good news is they still run Wrestling Is shows out of there! It’s no Trios, but they’re fun and intimate, and there’s so much Thunderfrog!
Yup! I’ll be going to the next two WIFs for sure.
Great read, please do more of these y’all. Wouldn’t mind hearing about some Texas wrestling.
Also, the reference to a torso that looked similar to Sami Zayn’s killed me.
I would LOVE to take my kids (15, 12, 8) to a show, but the closest to us is Richmond, which is still a 2 hour drive. ><
I’ve been wanting to get into Chickara for at least 2 years but never know where to start. I literally tried yesterday but the Chickara website didn’t have anything and Smart Marks I’d impossible to navigate. Plus I’m looking for digital downloads because I want it noooooooowwwww. Plus after finding out how kid friendly it is I’m dying to show it to my son. His favorite wrestler right now is Sin Cara. Please help.
All of the Chikara digital stuff on Smart Mark is at the following link:
[www.smartmarkvideo.com]
The Colony is a great start. I’m not kidding when I say they’re the gateway. Definitely show him some of the free Podcast A-Go-Go matches. If he likes flippy-type dudes, there are so many for him to choose from.
Awesome. Thanks so much. We’re going to watch the Podcast as soon as we get back from baseball. And that smart marks link is a lifesaver. Why oh why do they make it so hard to give them your money?
Haha, I wish I knew. “Did you search the exact title? Have forty unrelated shoot interviews instead!”
@IterumDiffero I know those daddy issues of having a son who likes Sin Cara best. I thought I was alone. I’ve always been big on letting them be their own people but this is one issue where I am giving a slight nudge into another direction.
Thanks for writing this, Danielle. Good times were had in Chicago, and I can’t wait to drive out to Easton for Trios.
Great article, and a U of M reference. 5 stars for you.
This make me a little sad that I’m in California. I know, we have PWG (Which I do love) and things like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, but I’ve always heard how awesome Chikara events are. I’ve bought a few dvds over the years, and while they aren’t bad, they don’t seem like anything other than a weird, fun indy show. And I’ve always been told being there is a whole different experience. Maybe, one day, I’ll make the trip out there.
This was a great look into that. I loved the article, and look forward to more. I read your Impact! report every week, and this was a nice change. I can only imagine how difficult it is to write about crap every week. Your passion really came through in this one.
One of my really good friends got himself in to Chikara in preparation for the shows that got “Cancelled” in the LA area when they were “shut down”. When I tried to explain to him the circumstances preceding their not coming he was so crestfallen.
Danielle, you and Robert Newsome are the reasons I got into Chikara, and the passion in this article is the reason why.
With that said, the Shard can get Jolly Roger’s belt when he takes it from him. That’s the only way he can get the belt that’s not rightfully his.
I’d switch Impact recaps for more of these, quite frankly. Danielle writing about wrestling she loves is so much miles better than her writing about crappy Impact .
yeah but that means I’d have to write about Impact, and trust me, nobody wants that
No Brandon, I think you should write TNA more. It’s not fair to make Danielle suffer alone.
I vote no Impact (I don’t get a vote).
I don’t know why don’t we all agree that the one that should write about IMPACT is someone that actually enjoys it (and don’t try telling me there isn’t any because I’m one of them myself and I know a lot of people like me). otherwise, there’s no need to keep writing how much you hate it in the same way forever…
I already have tickets to the Chikara show in NYC, so I’m psyched. With that said, rewatching Team Sendai v Team ROH, and having been to the ROH show in NYC this year…what exactly does Maria Kanellis do? Is she basically a more sexually relevant Truth Martini? It feels like she’s been doing the same shit for years at this point. Does she wrestle, ever? She has a goddamn belt at my local indy fed, FWE, though ROH is apparently pulling their talents from FWE shows and so she’ll probably drop the belt soon and never be seen again.
I guess the same question can be asked about Veda Scott. I know Veda wrestles more than she doesn’t, but what’s up with how she’s used in ROH? She’s just sorta…there. Managing the holder of the New Streak, of course, but isn’t she supposed to be good at wrestling? Why don’t they….let her wrestle?
I’m a stay-at-home mom w/out a ton of extra money so they need to come to Minneapolis, which was actually one of the canceled dates from before. BTW, the pic on the main page here tickled my toes because it’s of as my 2 year old calls him, “Mommy Pincess.”
Mommy Princess! Amazing!!!
Quick Question do they ever do any overseas shows? Because I’m from Birmingham England and I would love to see a Chikara show live. (That Sendai Girls V ROH match)
they did a couple of things with WXW in Germany back in the day, but not quite sure if they’ve gone to England
I have Brandon and Heinekenrana to thank for making me interested (and now obsessed) with Chikara.
Everything about Chikara is wonderful. I’ve even had a few friends who would never watch wrestling ask me questions about Chikara, and soon I’m going to have a Chikara night with a few of them so they can finally see this glorious promotion!
I’m all the way over on the West Coast, so SmarkMarkVideo has become a monthly stop for me. Hopefully they come out my way soon. I’m still trying to figure out if I can make the trip to King of Trios.
Anywho, wonderful write up Danielle! As usual!
Glad I could help!
This is one of the most moving pieces of writing I’ve ever read about anything. Your love of Chikara is infectious, as a wrestling fan who’s never seen the promotion outside of a few clips, you’ve convinced me to buy a few dvds and give it a go. Thank you for writing this.
Hey man, thanks for reading and giving it a shot!
Great article. I’m already a die hard so I didn’t need converting but everyone should be preaching the greatness of Chikara.
Also: Anyone who says the Shane Matthews thing is just a gimmick (which is not an excuse when you are a face) is full of shit. According to Kevin Steen in an interview with someone (Jimmy Jacobs maybe?) those are his actual opinions about women’s wrestling.So he can go fuck himself.
I think more than anything else I agree with in this article, and that’s quite a lot, I agree with your feelings on Eddie Kingston. Regardless of trust over Icarus’ motivations, because I frankly don’t distrust him, I just don’t care for him, the only illicit feeling of hopeless sadness I’ve felt in an Chikara event was when Kingston lost. Everything else from the shutdown to Kobald’s demise has always felt like it was working to some redemptive climax (I’m sure to see a resurrection of the toilet demon the same as we saw a resurrection of the company as a whole). However I was upset when Eddie lost his title, because I doubt he will have an upside. Many #IAmChikara berated him for not helping out during the Ashes videos, but that’s because the only thing he held close to him was the title. People had pushed Eddie Kingston away time after time, yet he remained champion. He was pushed in to having to fight for his title at every show and he did so, not out of some bloodlust but out of an abiding need to keep his title, his identity. All this is to say that I love Eddie Kingston, and I appreciated being able to watch YOLT with you, not just because of the awesome hug or the great painting, but because you were the only person I saw in the arena who wasn’t wildly celebrating a troubled man having his most prized possession ripped away.
Please be at all of the shows I go to always. Thanks.
Do they ever run shows in the Southern California area? Or is there an analogue to them out here (like a “Wrestling Is _______” promotion)? I can’t seem to find one but perhaps one of you knows of something.
Great write up Danielle.
Fantastic article, Danielle! Chikara is just so amazingly wonderful; it’s happiness and fun in wrestling form. It’s probably the only company on Earth that can make me mark out over small Pennsylvania towns. I’m looking so forward to going to King of Trios in September!
That was you I saw there. I had seen on the Twitter machine you’d be in Detroit for the show, but frankly wasn’t sure how exactly to introduce myself. I’ve gotten so cognizant of avoiding ‘creeper’ that I forget that this crazy, weird thing we love has different rules, in a way. I’ll have to introduce myself next opportunity. Meeting wrestlebros (for lack of a proper gender neutral or feminine term (wrestlegals?)) is a rare chance.
And I’m sorry that ROH shows suck so much for you. I know I still enjoy their product but tried to explain the difference to my friends (both first timers). I think they might be hooked.
Just come say hi! Usually knowing I exist is more than enough of a great introduction for me.
Help! I read this post today and as luck would have it, I’ll be nearby Reading, PA for this weekend’s show. Only problem is, my girlfriend is not big on the prospect (she’s been to a few WWE house shows in the past). How can I convince her?
What kind of stuff does she like? Or, I guess, what did she enjoy most at the house shows? Maybe we can figure out something comparable in the Wrestlings are.
Also, “you will be treated like a human being” is usually a great thing to start out with when trying to convince ladies to go.
Brandon & Danielle got me into Chikara, I’m just perennially sad that I’m the wrong side of the Atlantic to go.
Great report Danielle. The thing that makes me sad is that, right before Anniversario, I was totally dialed into Chikara, I loved the product, the storylines and the in-ring performances. Then the shut down happened and while I imagine quite a number of readers here really enjoyed the alternative reality, utterly complicated, show-crossing storyline to bring Chikara back, it completely killed my interest in the company.
The whole thing with the Flood is just… It feels like a desperate attempt to bring some semblance of coherence back to Chikara and I almost wonder if the company would be better served going for a hard reboot instead of this soft reboot at this point. Even with valiant attempts like this report, I just haven’t been given enough to bring me back to it. Oh well.
This was an excellent read.
I can’t wait for last weekend’s shows to hit SmartMark. And then download and watch them. And then finally read this.
Fantastic write up
You are absolutely infectious, Danielle. Please keep using your amazing, passionate writing for good. If you’ll excuse me, I’m headed to Smart Mark Video…
“The Shard (a tiny broken glass man who does tiny superkicks and tiny grapevines and also I am his biggest fan and I will fight you in real life if you say he doesn’t deserve his belt back).”
oh my gosh Danielle this is the most adorable thing
I did my part when this came out originally and retweeted and stuff. I’ll also try to put some cash together to go to King of Trios since it’s near NYC.
This was a brilliant read. I’m glad that you had a crazy good time in Michigan and hopefully I will get to meet you in person sooner or later.
Also, DAMMIT D! Why didn’t you kidnap me from WalMart and volun-force me to come with you to CHIKARA!? It’s been way too long since I’ve seen your face!
you lost me at “children always, always come first.”
WOW! thanks for your valued input! You totally convinced me not to watch this awesome promotion because it’s for kids!
I just wanted to add a comment to this article on the fact that a) it clued me into the fact that Chikara wrestles in Easton and is there for an easy drive away and b) it clued me into Chikara, something I had heard about and never got into.
I’m still reading up on the wrestlers, I’ve been coming through a lot their youtube offerings, and I decided to just take the plunge. As I went to order a ticket for one of the nights of King of Trios, I realized that if I enjoyed it as much as I thought I would, I’d be kicking myself for not seeing more of it. I’m going to all three nights.
This article may have made me Chikara as well. We’ll see in just a few weeks!