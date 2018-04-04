McMahonsplaining, The With Spandex Podcast Episode 34: Our WrestleMania Preview And Kenny Omega

Holy moly, can you believe that WrestleMania 34 is this Sunday? We sure can’t! And we also can’t believe that the card is going to have (probably) 14 matches, plus an entire NXT TakeOver the night before. (Plus a million other things.)

So to celebrate this big week, we spent pretty darn near an hour (sorry everyone) previewing the ENTIRE cards for TakeOver and WrestleMania for you, because we care. And if that weren’t enough, we also have a wonderful conversation with Kenny Omega bout the Golden Lovers, the return of Daniel Bryan, women’s wrestling, the constantly improving state of wrestling fans, and a whole bunch more.

(We talk for a very long time about WrestleMania weekend, so if you’d like to jump straight to the Kenny Omega interview, that starts at about 58:20.)

If that somehow isn’t enough for you to get your New Japan fix, we have something else for you: Emily Pratt’s Best and Worst of NJPW Sakura Genesis 2018. You’re welcome for all of this!

Make sure you send your thoughts and questions to withspandexpodcast@uproxx.com, because we’ll read the best emails on the show, and we’ll send you fun prizes in the mail.

You can follow McMahonsplaining on Twitter, along with With Spandex proper. Our theme song is by J.W. Friedman, who is great. You can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play or you can stream the episode below or download it on Omny Studio.

