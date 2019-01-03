Looking Back On Mean Gene’s Most Memorable Interviews

WWE Network

On Wednesday we were heartbroken to find out that legendary AWA, WWF, and WCW announcer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund had passed away at the age of 76. Gene felt like one of those guys who might just prove modern science wrong and live forever, because why in the world would we keep moving on without Mean Gene? It just doesn’t make any sense. He should just be here.

The wrestling world has spent the past day sharing their various memories and tributes, so instead of just putting a few videos at the end of an obituary, we wanted to take a deep look back at some of Gene’s best promos and interviews from his four decades of work. This only scratches the surface of Gene’s influence and presence, so make sure to let us know what we missed, what we might not have seen, and what we should.

Might as well start at the top …