Is Cris Cyborg going to cross over from mixed martial arts to pro wrestling some day? It’s certainly seeming more likely as time goes on. Cyborg has paid lip service to the idea of wrestling in the WWE before, but lately it’s been less of a maybe and more of a bucket list situation for the UFC women’s 145 pound champion. Now she has the legendary Mick Foley in her corner pushing her to WWE execs.

“I had a meeting with Mr. McMahon and I specifically told him ‘Keep your eye on this Cyborg vs. [Amanda] Nunes fight, she’s going to be larger than life and would make a great WWE superstar down the line,” Foley told TMZ Sports. “But she’ll concentrate first and foremost on this superfight and I think it’s going to be one of the biggest fights in UFC history.”

The fight Foley is talking about is with UFC women’s 135 pound champ Amanda Nunes – a champion vs. champion affair that certainly could be a superfight if it comes together, but Cyborg is currently butting heads with the UFC over the bout’s date. She wants it on September 8th while Nunes and the UFC are pushing for December 29th, which would be nine months since Cyborg’s last fight. Since Cris only gets paid when she fights, you can understand why she’s not impressed with the situation.

It’s all led to many expecting Cyborg to leave the UFC once her deal with the promotion expires in March of 2019. On the menu after that: a boxing match with pound for pound boxing great Cecilia Braekhus. And then the WWE? If Mick Foley can convince the McMahons to do it, maybe. But given Cyborg’s long and contentious relationship with current WWE darling Ronda Rousey, we have our doubts.

(via TMZ Sports)