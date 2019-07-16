Mickie James Had Knee Surgery Today

WWE

It first came out last month that veteran WWE Superstar Mickie James was out of action with a knee injury. James, who first signed with WWE in 2003 and returned in 2016 to face Asuka at NXT TakeOver Toronto before re-signing with the company for a new main roster run, hasn’t had all that much to do in the company in 2019, and hasn’t been seen at all since news of her injury first broke.