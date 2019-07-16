It first came out last month that veteran WWE Superstar Mickie James was out of action with a knee injury. James, who first signed with WWE in 2003 and returned in 2016 to face Asuka at NXT TakeOver Toronto before re-signing with the company for a new main roster run, hasn’t had all that much to do in the company in 2019, and hasn’t been seen at all since news of her injury first broke.
Mickie James Had Knee Surgery Today
Elle Collins 07.16.19 6 mins ago
