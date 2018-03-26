Mike Tyson Is Excited To See Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut At WrestleMania

YouTube

Ronda Rousey might not be on Monday Night Raw every week, but she’s likely going to be right in the mix for the main event at WrestleMania.

After her debut at the Royal Rumble, Rousey beat up Triple H at the Elimination Chamber and eventually settled for a mixed tag team match with Kurt Angle against the King of Kings and his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey’s transition into WWE from the world of mixed martial arts has yet to be fully seen, but boxing legend and one-time WrestleMania enforcer (and actual WWE Hall of Famer) Mike Tyson thinks she’ll do just fine.