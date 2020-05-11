WWE’s 2020 edition of their Money In The Bank pay-per-view was one for the record books. For the first time ever, all 12 Money In The Bank ladder match combatants, both male and female, competed at the same time to secure one of two briefcases suspended high above the rooftop on WWE’s corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Something something risk something something reward.

The main event was a surreal experience, with mid-match food fights, surprise cameos, intergender combat and plenty of broken office furniture along the way — but nothing was more shocking than what happened once the competitors made it to the rooftop.