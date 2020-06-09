It’s been a busy 2020 for Adam Copeland: The WWE Hall Of Famer, best known to millions around the globe as Edge, made a surprise return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble, officially unretiring himself in the process. He then competed in (and won at) WrestleMania 36, and is currently gearing up for “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” this Sunday at WWE Backlash.

But Copeland is also gearing up for the release of Money Plane, a new feature film with the WWE Superstar in the starring role. Acting alongside Copeland are Kelsey Grammer of Frasier fame, Denise Richards of the puberty-defining Wild Things movie, and Thomas Jane from Boogie Nights and Deep Blue Sea, among countless others. Here’s the plot:

A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family’s life on the line must commit one final heist – rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.

But don’t take their word for it, watch the trailer, which among other things features Kelsey Grammer doing his best Scarface impression, yelling “BRING ME MY MONEY!” whilst carrying a machine gun: