A New Multi-Brand WWE Tournament Is Coming On Royal Rumble Weekend

WWE

WWE is always looking for new things to do with its secondary brands (the ones that aren’t Raw and Smackdown), as well as new content for the WWE Network. On January 26 and 27, the weekend of the Royal Rumble, they’re doing something entirely new, incorporating NXT, NXT UK, and 205 Live into an interbrand tournament that will allow its winner to challenge for any of those three brands’ belts, even if its not the one from their usual brand. The first ever WWE Worlds Collide Tournament will be held at Royal Rumble Axxess in Phoenix, in the daytime hours before TakeOver Phoenix and the Royal Rumble itself get underway. The whole thing will be filmed for a WWE Network Special.

According to WWE’s official announcement, the tournament will kick off with a battle royal, with the order of elimination determining the first round match-ups and the battle royal winner getting a first-round bye. The Worlds Collide Tournament will feature five competitors from each brand, highlighting superstars who aren’t currently in the title pictures of their brands: