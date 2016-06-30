That Embarrassing NASCAR Fight Got A Terrific Jim Ross Remix It Doesn’t Deserve

06.30.16 2 years ago

We all had a nice belly laugh over the schoolyard antics of NASCAR Truck Series drivers John Wes Townley and Spencer Gallagher when they tangled at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, last week. While there was a nice attempt at a DDT and some stiff-looking forearms, Stone Cold Steve Austin would probably be up in arms at the lack of selling by either participant. (Although after only a minute or scrapping, they both look more gassed than Batista did after his return in the 2014 Royal Rumble.)

But as with all good sports-entertainment confrontations, they really aren’t minted into the public consciousness until Good Ol’ JR, Jim Ross, calls them. Typically, folks grab some of Ross’ classic calls and overdub them over the footage in question (exhibit A, exhibit Bey). But given that Ross is a contributor to FOX Sports, the same network which broadcast the race, they were able to get him back in the booth to call play-by-play on this, the most heinous of professional truck-racing fights we’ll likely see all day/week/month/like we’re ever gonna watch a NASCAR Truck Series race again. Enjoy!

Can we just get Jim Ross to call everything from now on?

