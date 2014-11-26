JayVaughn Pinkston’s Insane Game-Winning Block For Villanova Gets The Jim Ross Mashup It Deserves

Villanova and Michigan played a wildly entertaining game Tuesday night in the championship of the Legends Classic in Brooklyn. With the Wildcats up one and only a handful of seconds remaining, Michigan’s Zak Irvin looked to take the lead on what he thought was an easy lay-up.

Cue JayVaugh Pinkston and the block heard ’round the world.

What a violent, violent block. All ball too. But it’s missing something. I can’t quite put my finger on it and IS THAT JIM ROSS’ MUSIC?