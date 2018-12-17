GLOW Is Coming To Comics In 2019

Netflix

Wrestling and comics have always been closely linked, primarily by a tendency toward melodramatic storytelling and people in colorful spandex beating each other up. Actually telling wrestling stories in comic book form seems to work better these days than it used to, from Boom Studios’ current WWE fare to books like Headlocked, Ringside, and Super Pro KO that are about wrestling without being about real-world companies or characters.

Now the most acclaimed TV show about wrestling (which is sometimes also a wrestling show) is officially on its way to comics in 2019. Netflix’s GLOW is getting a four-issue comic book series at IDW Publishing, written by Tini Howard and drawn by Hannah Templer.