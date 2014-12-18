New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Top 5 Matches Of 2014

With any luck, 2015 will be the year that New Japan Pro Wrestling really starts to take off internationally. You know the drill by now – Wrestle Kingdom 9 is headed to American pay-per-view, Jim Ross and Matt Striker will be doing English commentary for it, and AXS TV will be bringing some NJPW matches stateside after that. This is THE time to get on board if you want that unbearable “I liked it before other people” wrestling-hipster cred, folks. As a small taste of the quality you can expect from NJPW, I’d like to present my top five matches of 2014. They are presented in chronological order, because having to rank these would be like asking my mother to rank her children who aren’t named Austin. (I’m somewhere below the family dogs, FYI.) Also, I’m going to break my deathly-fear-of-copyright streak and give you links to the matches, right in the titles. Please share this around, and enjoy!

Hirooki Goto vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Wrestle Kingdom 8 – January 4, 2014

You couldn’t have written a better story for this one. Sometimes, reality is the best storyline wrestling has to offer. Hirooki Goto is a NJPW mainstay, with over a decade of service to the company under his belt, and yet he’s never won The Big One. The man they call “Wild Samurai” has won the New Japan Cup three times, but the IWGP Heavyweight Championship always seems to elude him. In August 2013, he broke his jaw during the G1 Climax tournament and would be out of action for months. Wrestle Kingdom was his return to action, and as his opponent, he selected Katsuyori Shibata. These two go way back – they’ve been friends ever since they were in high school together. But that doesn’t stop Shibata from hitting Goto like he owes him money. Make no mistake, he’s mauling Goto because he respects the hell out of him. The striking in this match had me wide-eyed. And the smile on Goto’s face after the final bell rings is awesome to see. In NJPW, the best friends you’ll make are the ones who pull no punches.

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii – NEVER Openweight Championship

The New Beginning in Osaka – February 11, 2014

Here’s a tip for the newbies: When you see the name Tomohiro Ishii, start thinking “BRAWL” in big, red capital letters. Ishii is a criminally underrated workhorse in New Japan, and 2014 was the year where they finally start to let him shine a bit. Tetsuya Naito was just coming off the biggest loss of his life, failing to defeat Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 8 for the IWGP Heavyweight title. However, he was still the NEVER Openweight champion, and he would put the title on the line at The New Beginning, the annual post-Wrestle Kingdom major show. These two spend nearly twenty-five minutes throwing BOMBS at each other. Naito is arguably in his very best in-ring form here, doing his best to show why he deserved that co-main event spot one month prior. And Ishii… well, Ishii takes everything square on the jaw and asks for more, because he is a concrete homunculus and you cannot pin That Which Does Not Feel Pain. Even the referee looks exhausted at the end of this one. Good things should keep happening to Ishii in 2015… maybe a run with the IWGP Intercontinental title? It could happen.