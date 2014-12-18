New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Top 5 Matches Of 2014

Hirooki Goto vs. Katsuyori Shibata
Wrestle Kingdom 8 – January 4, 2014
You couldn’t have written a better story for this one. Sometimes, reality is the best storyline wrestling has to offer. Hirooki Goto is a NJPW mainstay, with over a decade of service to the company under his belt, and yet he’s never won The Big One. The man they call “Wild Samurai” has won the New Japan Cup three times, but the IWGP Heavyweight Championship always seems to elude him. In August 2013, he broke his jaw during the G1 Climax tournament and would be out of action for months. Wrestle Kingdom was his return to action, and as his opponent, he selected Katsuyori Shibata. These two go way back – they’ve been friends ever since they were in high school together. But that doesn’t stop Shibata from hitting Goto like he owes him money. Make no mistake, he’s mauling Goto because he respects the hell out of him. The striking in this match had me wide-eyed. And the smile on Goto’s face after the final bell rings is awesome to see. In NJPW, the best friends you’ll make are the ones who pull no punches.
Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii – NEVER Openweight Championship
The New Beginning in Osaka – February 11, 2014
Here’s a tip for the newbies: When you see the name Tomohiro Ishii, start thinking “BRAWL” in big, red capital letters. Ishii is a criminally underrated workhorse in New Japan, and 2014 was the year where they finally start to let him shine a bit. Tetsuya Naito was just coming off the biggest loss of his life, failing to defeat Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 8 for the IWGP Heavyweight title. However, he was still the NEVER Openweight champion, and he would put the title on the line at The New Beginning, the annual post-Wrestle Kingdom major show. These two spend nearly twenty-five minutes throwing BOMBS at each other. Naito is arguably in his very best in-ring form here, doing his best to show why he deserved that co-main event spot one month prior. And Ishii… well, Ishii takes everything square on the jaw and asks for more, because he is a concrete homunculus and you cannot pin That Which Does Not Feel Pain. Even the referee looks exhausted at the end of this one. Good things should keep happening to Ishii in 2015… maybe a run with the IWGP Intercontinental title? It could happen.
That Rainmaker-into-cross-armbreaker counter is the stuff that spontaneously makes babies. Holy shit, what a counter, what a match.
The only wrestling move that made me actually gasp in real life while watching a match (well, besides Hideo Itami teasing a G2S at TakeOver)
It’s something so perfectly executed and unreal, while still not being “too unreal” like some moves/counters can be. 10/10 would tap (out to).
All those matches were terrific. My favorite was the Styles/Suzuki match.
Minoru Suzuki is one of my favorite NJPW wrestlers, because he’s a straight up mean and violent motherfucker who thoroughly enjoys inflicting pain on people and is really good at it. Plus he beats up the young boys (I don’t mean children, young boys are essentially rookies) at ringside after matches, sometimes before matches too, because he can. How can you not love a guy like that?
I’ve been an AJ mark for years and years. TNA is what brought me back into being a wrestling fan. Shortly after WCW died and the invasion angle fell flat on its face, I lost my passion for wrestling and stopped watching it almost entirely. It was TNA sometime in 2005 that got me back into it and AJ Styles was the primary reason. This is why I’ve always had a special place for TNA in my heart and given them chance after chance even as their product hos gone through truly awful stretches and why I still mark out for AJ today.
Anyway, this was maybe the most intense match I’ve seen this year. Suzuki spends a good chunk of the match attempting to rip AJ’s arm completely off his body and also breaking his fingers. Suzuki is at his most vicious here, I could feel the ferocity with which he was attempting to cripple AJ. For AJs part, he sells the arm and the fingers like a motherfucking champion for the entire match and the post match stuff. Plus he gets in his full array of flashy counters and acrobatic feats. It’s just an great edge of your seat the entire time match.
Also, I’m with you in that minority, Austin. I like that the Bullet Club has essentially become a caricature of itself. Those guys are having so much fun being cartoonish villains out there. I love that sort of thing.
you pretty much summed up what I was going to say too.
Thank you for these, I will make a point to watch them when I can.
I really loved that Nakamura/Okada match, but as a NJPW noob I’ve gotta say…I don’t really “get” Okada. Like, he’s good, but I don’t find him more compelling than Nakamura, Goto, or Shibata. What am I missing?
I’m kind of with you on Okada. Don’t get me wrong, I think he’s good, but I don’t understand why people fawn over him as much as they do. I mean he has a beautiful dropkick, so good that it has it’s own t-shirt (I proudly own one, by the way) and I would put it on the short list of best dropkicks in the business (along with AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton), and the Rainmaker is a shortarm lariat that turns people inside out. Still there are several other wrestlers in NJPW alone that hit really awesome lariats. Beyond that, his piledriver-like neckbreaker is pretty cool, but the rest of his offense, quite honestly, looks pretty average to me. He doesn’t particularly do any moves with greater impact, emphasis, or flair than others that I’ve seen and his selling is nothing special in my book. I haven’t seen anything to suggest his ring psychology is particularly compelling either. I’m guessing that the fact that I don’t speak Japanese is part of it. I mean, he’s obviously connected with the fans so my lack of understanding the language likely isn’t allowing me to fully grasp and appreciate his character.
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer Dude’s Rainmaker persona is what really made him. The swagger, the look, “Raintaker” Gedo’s managerial abilities, etc.
I haven’t followed NJPW that much back then, but I’ve heard from various people that he was a major disappointment in the beginning. But after being saddled with the Rainmaker gimmick and joining CHAOS he almost instantly became a sensation. Of course, Tanahashi’s part in putting him over for his first title win in an amazing match helped him burst into the main event scene big time, too.
Otherwise, yeah, I agree that there are other guys whose in ring work I prefer to Okada’s, even though Okada is definitely way above average overall + executes some of his moves with world class excellence, so it’s not like he’s criminally overrated or anything.
Oh, he’s undoubtedly talented. I just don’t quite “connect” with him the way that it feels like people expect me to. I could put it down to a culturally-specific perception of “coolness,” but then again I love Shinsuke Nakamura, who is basically Dante from the Devil May Cry games come to life.
I don’t think he sucks or anything, he just seems…sort of bland. But unlike another blandish guy like Shibata, he doesn’t have that stiff no-nonsense style in the ring to excuse his (perceived) lack of personality.
But, I’ve only ever watched NJPW in Japanese. So I’m guessing I’m missing a big piece of the puzzle. It’s just strange that I can connect with other guys in spite of that issue, but I can’t really get into THE GUY that everyone seems to be able to agree on.
So mad my comments didn’t go through. I had a nice summation about Okada’s awesomeness, punctuated with a link to him once coming to the ring with a BUSTER SWORD and a GODDAMN DINOSAUR.
Y’know…I think I saw that match. Who was that against…Hiroshi Tanahashi?
@thedoorsdk vs Gotō Hirooki @ New Beginning in Ōsaka.
I would’ve just swapped Okada vs Ibushi for Tanahashi vs Nakamura when Shin-chan won back the IC title from him, but other than that I agree with this list completely. Great job covering NJPW, Austin, love the work you’re doing.
Gold.
Oh man, Ricochet and Ibushi had a match together? I need to check that out, I’m such a sucker for flippy guys.
It’s every bit as flippy as you might imagine. Highly recommended.
I’m worried that fucking Togi “I’m the Triple H equivalent of NJPW because I basically am an amalgam of cool, awesome wrestling gimmicks (Bruiser Brody instead of Harley Race + Ric Flair) and insipidly going over better talent” Makabe is going to beat Ishii for the belt. Ishii’s match with Goto at Power Struggle also deserves to belong on this list (especially over Okada/Ibushi, which was just meh).
Anybody else want to drink Seagrams Gin for some reason?
I called Styles the 2014 MVP of NJ before, and I’ll stand by it. He just brought the right kind of dynamic that I don’t feel like that I get as much from their heavies as I want. AJ-MiSu is my NJ MotY.
(Also, here’s a legitimate surprise but 100% accurate: if he can keep it up, the new “wrestling hipster” promotion that you might want to jump on? AJPW after Akiyama’s takeover. The Lost Pillar looks as good as ever, and Takao Omori & Go Shiozaki are doing career-best stuff. Maybe, just maybe we’re back on the King’s Road.)
You know what, Fuck you guys. Fuck you Austin. Fuck you Brandon and Danielle. I was simply happy being miserable with my shitty WWE. Whining about it and it never getting better. Gettting a Punk and D Bryan win to keep me interested. BUT now, alL I care about is NEw Japan, indy, Lucha underground and NXT. I can’t even watch WWE anymore. It sucks. IT doesn’t have to but it does. Matches are bland and boring. Nothing ever means anything. Titles change. Top stars don’t even show up for months. It is unwatchable now that you have opened my eyes. YEAOH