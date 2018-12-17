Nia Jax Got Some Comeuppance From The Man After Her Match At TLC

12.16.18 1 min ago

WWE

Ever since she broke Becky Lynch’s face and gave her a concussion on Raw before Survivor Series, Nia Jax has been making a big deal about her right fist, and how it took down The Man. She even spotlighted it tonight in her Raw Women’s Championship Match with Ronda Rousey. It gets her heat from the crowd, but it wasn’t enough to intimidate Rousey. As for the match itself, it was more competitive than you might expect, but we all knew it was just a matter of time until Ronda caught Nia in an armbar, and then Nia inevitably tapped. But that wasn’t the end of Nia’s bad night at TLC.

