The Best And Worst Of WWE Survivor Series 2018

Previously on the Best and Worst of Survivor Series: Raw and Smackdown battled over t-shirt color supremacy and one of the best workers in the world managed to get a watchable, if not very good, match with Brock Lesnar. Crazy how much things change in a year. Just like NXT TakeOver!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Survivor Series, originally aired on November 18, 2018.