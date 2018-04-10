WWE

At WrestleMania, Braun Strowman and his pre-teen pal Nicholas won the world tag team titles from Sheamus and Cesaro, shocking the world and proving anything can happen if a random kid in the crowd happens to be the son of a WWE ref. Some fans hated the fact that Sheamus and Cesaro lost to a single dude; others embraced the chaos. All appreciated Nicholas.

That appreciation carried over to the digital squared circle, where fans immediately got to creating the young, (former) tag champ in both WWE 2K18 and Fire Pro Wrestling World. In 2K18, he’s somewhat active, and not quite the tentative, small child he is in real life. He’s more like a young Edward Furlong with a decent lariat. Take a look: