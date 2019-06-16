NJPW Announced The Competitors And Blocks For The 2019 G1 Climax

NJPW

With Best of the Super Juniors and Dominion over, New Japan Pro Wrestling is gearing up for the G1 Climax. Several wrestlers, some who had been in it before and some who would be first-time entrants, cut promos about G1 Climax 29 at Dominion, and during the June 16 Kizuna Road show, NJPW announced who will try to climb “the Mount Everest of pro wrestling.”

But First, How Does The G1 Climax Work?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In its current format, the G1 Climax features two blocks of wrestlers who wrestle each other, round-robin style. They earn two points for every win, one for every draw, and zero for every loss. The wrestler with the most points in his block advances to the final and the winner of the final match earns a contract for a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome. (This year Wrestle Kingdom is a two-day event on January 4-5, so it’s possible the G1 winner will face the champion on the fifth instead.)

The G1 also sets up many of New Japan’s feuds and storylines for the next several months. Any wrestler who defeats a champion in the tournament is eligible to challenge for that champion’s title. Additionally, any wrestler who beats or draws the tournament winner can challenge him to a match for his Wrestle Kingdom contract – though since the beginning of, “the briefcase era,” the contract has yet to change hands.

Something different about the G1 this year is that part of it will take place outside of Japan for the first time ever. The opening night will take place at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, on July 6. The tournament will pick up again a week later on July 13 at Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo and will end, like last year, at Budokan Hall on August 12.