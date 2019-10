New Japan Pro Wrestling still has a some big shows coming up before Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4-5, but all eyes are already on the Tokyo Dome. While much about those shows remains unknown, the company made some significant announcements about it and NJPW events coming up this fall at a press conference on October 15. They fall into three categories: Liger’s retirement, the possibility of a double champion, and the Power Struggle tour. Let’s go over the new info in that order!