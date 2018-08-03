The Bullet Club Has Released A Fragrance Upon The Wrestling World

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s Bullet Club has come a long way since they started in 2013, to the point where it seems like they can do just about anything but get along with each other. They’re known for having very strong t-shirt game, and have moved far beyond the original skull-and-guns shirt to other types of merch including mechanical pencils and polo shirts, modeled below by an extremely tired-looking Kenny Omega.

NJPW

NJPW

But I know what you’re thinking, wrestling fans, and so does whoever came up with this latest merch idea. It’s this: “I can show I’m a Good Brother via shirts sold by multiple wrestling organizations, and also by two out of the three shoe designs sold by Pro Wrestling Tees, and also by using branded writing implements, but I’m so frustrated that I can’t express my dedication to this faction in a way people can pick up with another one of the five senses.” Well, no need to be frustrated about that extremely specific problem any longer, because today New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that a Bullet Club fragrance is available for purchase.