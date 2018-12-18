Ranking Every New Japan Pro Wrestling Championship Reign Of 2018

NJPW

With New Japan Pro Wrestling programming over until January, it’s a good time to look back at what happened over in the King of Sports in 2018. As you probably guessed from the title, one way we’re doing that is by ranking every championship reign in NJPW this year. There were twenty-nine different title runs in the company between Wrestle Kingdom 12 and the present, and this article puts them in order from worst to best.

A few notes before we start: First, for championship reigns that started before January 4, 2018, this list just counts the part of them that happened from WK12 onward. Also, a variety of factors play into whether a someone’s time with a title is good or not, so don’t take it as a personal insult if your favorite wrestler is low on this list. But if you disagree or agree with a ranking or twenty, make sure to let us know in the comments!