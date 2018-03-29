We Talked To New Japan Stars At The Grand Opening Of Their New Los Angeles Dojo

New Japan Pro Wrestling, the largest professional wrestling promotion in Japan and second largest in the world, is in an expansion phase. They’ve been getting more popular outside of Japan for the past few years, and have responded by touring Australia for the first time, booking legends like Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio known primarily for their work outside of Japan, making their streaming service, NJPW World, more accessible for English-speaking users, and more.

This past weekend was a big one for their U.S. expansion, with the grand opening of their new L.A. dojo on March 24, and the sold-out Strong Style Evolved show on the 25th.

Brandon Stroud and I had the opportunity to do press at both events through AXS TV, the channel that airs New Japan shows in the U.S. and did the live broadcast of Strong Style Evolved. We got to talk, in and out of kayfabe, to some major New Japan talent, and enjoy some really cool events.

Students from the dojo’s first weeklong camp (which took place the week before the grand opening) staffed the event along with actual Tokyo dojo Young Lions Shota Umino and Ren Narita (and yes, I did feel a sense of accomplishment about being able to identify individual YLs on sight.) Many of the American students had years of wrestling experience. Some had trained with Brian Kendrick, tried out for WWE, and/or wrestled for promotions including PCW Ultra, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, Joey Ryan‘s infamous Bar Wrestling, and Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling.

Everyone we talked to said the New Japan dojo camp was one of the hardest things they’d ever done.

