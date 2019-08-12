NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final Results

NJPW

Here are your quick and editorial-free results from the final night of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s G1 Climax 29. The August 12 Budokan Hall show included the tournament final between Kota Ibushi and Jay White, a challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the reveal of a new Bullet Club member, and more. Make sure to check back with With Spandex for the Best and Worst review of the event.

NJPW G1 Climax 29 Final Show Results:

1. Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors def. Yota Tsuji and Ren Narita. Connors tapped out Tsuji with a Boston Crab.

– After the match, the LA Dojo Young Lions and the Japan Young Lions started to brawl and had to be separated by the other trainees at ringside.