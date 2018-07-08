NJPW

Hiromu Takahashi is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest stars right now. He quickly became a fan favorite after returning from excursion in CMLL through his combination of unique, entertaining character work and delivering exciting, intense matches. Even when he wasn’t in a junior heavyweight title picture, he kept people watching his every move, introducing stuffed therapy cat turned martyr Daryl Takahashi.

Takahashi is currently in his second reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He won this year’s Best of the Super Juniors after a banger of a final match with Taiji Ishimori, and won the title from Will Ospreay at Dominion in another memorable bout. At the G1 Special In San Francisco, Takahashi defended the championship against his old rival Dragon Lee. Like most Takahashi vs. Lee matches, it was fast-paced and really fun to watch, and also featured some scary-looking spots. Here’s the one that concerned fans in the live audience and watching from home, and led the referee to check on Takahashi for a long moment afterwards: