Hiromu Takahashi Was Rushed To The Hospital With A Neck Injury After NJPW’s G1 Special

07.08.18 1 hour ago

NJPW

Hiromu Takahashi is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s biggest stars right now. He quickly became a fan favorite after returning from excursion in CMLL through his combination of unique, entertaining character work and delivering exciting, intense matches. Even when he wasn’t in a junior heavyweight title picture, he kept people watching his every move, introducing stuffed therapy cat turned martyr Daryl Takahashi.

Takahashi is currently in his second reign as IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. He won this year’s Best of the Super Juniors after a banger of a final match with Taiji Ishimori, and won the title from Will Ospreay at Dominion in another memorable bout. At the G1 Special In San Francisco, Takahashi defended the championship against his old rival Dragon Lee. Like most Takahashi vs. Lee matches, it was fast-paced and really fun to watch, and also featured some scary-looking spots. Here’s the one that concerned fans in the live audience and watching from home, and led the referee to check on Takahashi for a long moment afterwards:

Around The Web

TAGSG1 Special In San FranciscoHIROMU TAKAHASHIinjuriesNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 5 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP