NJPW Announced What They’re Doing With Hiromu’s Vacant Championship, Plus Big Matches For Upcoming Tours

08.20.18 1 hour ago 4 Comments

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s G1 Climax 28 final show (the Best and Worst of which will be up this week) wrapped up an exciting tournament,and set new storylines and rivalries in motion. We even learned who will face off next for almost every championship that isn’t currently being Brock Lesnar’d by Y2J.

But one thing the show didn’t address was what would happen with the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship now that Hiromu Takahashi is out of action for an still unknown amount of time with a neck injury.

Before announcing any of the big upcoming matches at their most recent press conference, NJPW announced what would become of Mr. Belt via an extremely Hiromu video.

I’ve never been so happy to see a literal ticking time bomb! Via crayon-written letter, Takahashi apologizes for not being around to fight everyone and says we won’t see him again until he’s “ready to make a comeback” to in-ring competition. He then authorizes Mr. Belt to speak on his behalf, so Chairman Sugabayashi informs the championship that Hiromu will have to vacate. Fortunately, the belt takes it pretty well, and agrees this is the best thing for the junior division.

TAGSBULLET CLUBFighting Spirit UnleashedHIROMU TAKAHASHIKENNY OMEGANEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNJPWWill ospreay

