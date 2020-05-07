NJPW

NJPW Postpones Upcoming Wrestle Dynasty Show In New York

TwitterContributing Writer

This February, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced its next big show in the United States, Wrestle Dynasty at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that show has been postponed.

NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty event was supposed to take place on August 22, 2020, but will now be rescheduled to a TBA date in 2021. Wrestle Dynasty would have been (and probably still will be) New Japan’s second-ever show at MSG, after 2019’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event.

Here’s the postponement announcement from NJPW’s website:

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its continued effect on social gatherings all over the world, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty, which was scheduled to take place on August 22, 2020, to a date in 2021 to be announced.

We will announce the new ticket information and event date in the future. In the meantime, pre-sale registration will continue; fans can still sign up to our pre-sale list to be informed of the new date for Wrestle Dynasty the moment details are confirmed, and will still be able to get early access to tickets.

New Japan hasn’t yet officially canceled any shows in Japan as far in the future as August, but recently canceled events through June 6 in response to the extension of Japan’s state of emergency.

Pro Wrestling
NJPW Postpones Upcoming Wrestle Dynasty Show In New York
by: Twitter
AEW Dynamite Results 5/6/20
by: Twitter
Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And WWE NXT Open Discussion Thread 5/6/20
by: FacebookTwitter
More On The Health And Safety Precautions At AEW Dynamite
by: Twitter
WWE Money In The Bank 2020: Complete Card, Analysis, Predictions
by: FacebookTwitter
Jesus Christ, Superstars: Forgotten Jams (December 26, 1992)
by: FacebookTwitter
×