This February, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced its next big show in the United States, Wrestle Dynasty at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that show has been postponed.

NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty event was supposed to take place on August 22, 2020, but will now be rescheduled to a TBA date in 2021. Wrestle Dynasty would have been (and probably still will be) New Japan’s second-ever show at MSG, after 2019’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event.