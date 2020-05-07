This February, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced its next big show in the United States, Wrestle Dynasty at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that show has been postponed.
NJPW’s Wrestle Dynasty event was supposed to take place on August 22, 2020, but will now be rescheduled to a TBA date in 2021. Wrestle Dynasty would have been (and probably still will be) New Japan’s second-ever show at MSG, after 2019’s NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard event.
Here’s the postponement announcement from NJPW’s website:
In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its continued effect on social gatherings all over the world, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty, which was scheduled to take place on August 22, 2020, to a date in 2021 to be announced.
We will announce the new ticket information and event date in the future. In the meantime, pre-sale registration will continue; fans can still sign up to our pre-sale list to be informed of the new date for Wrestle Dynasty the moment details are confirmed, and will still be able to get early access to tickets.
New Japan hasn’t yet officially canceled any shows in Japan as far in the future as August, but recently canceled events through June 6 in response to the extension of Japan’s state of emergency.