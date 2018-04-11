Here’s How New Japan Stars Reacted To WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 featured several former NJPW stars in high profile matches: Finn Balor competed for the Intercontinental Championship in the opening triple threat match and AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 10 (with the opposite victor.) Plus, Gallows and Anderson were in the Andre which is … something!

Many current New Japan wrestlers were in town as well performing at other WrestleMania weekend shows, and some of them stopped by to check out what was happening on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.