NJPW

Shortly after New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kota Ibushi won this year’s G1 Climax tournament, he proposed a new stipulation to his contract for the right to a match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom. Since Wrestle Kingdom 14 is the first two-day version of NJPW’s biggest show of the year, Ibushi suggested that he be allowed to challenge for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship on January 5 if he wins the Heavyweight Championship on January 4. Nobody has held both of these championships at the same time before — and Ibushi has not earned an IC title shot — so there’s no guarantee this will happen. Comments from current Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito in Tokyo Sports today, however, make a double championship match seem a little more likely.

Like Ibushi, Naito was a favorite to win G1 Climax 29, but the front-man of Los Ingobernables de Japon was blocked from the tournament final by Jay White. This was the second tournament this year in which Naito had the opportunity to get a shot becoming the first man to hold NJPW’s IC and Heavyweight titles at the same time. Now Naito says his rival getting double champ fever is “convenient” for him, and says he would give Ibushi a winner-take-all match on January 5.