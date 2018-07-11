The Tokyo Pimp Is Not Just A Gimmick For Yujiro Takahashi

New Japan Pro Wrestling fans have been watching Yujiro Takahashi since 2004. He tagged with Tetsuya Naito as No Limit, was the first Japanese member of the Bullet Club, and has been NEVER Openweight Champion, NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion, IWGP Tag Team Champion, and Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. As the Tokyo Pimp, his entrances with various scantily-clad dancers are always memorable.
I met Takahashi while interviewing his Bullet Club stablemate Tama Tonga in the lobby/bar of a San Bruno, California, hotel the day before the G1 Special In San Francisco. Tonga greeted Takahashi as he was passing through the lobby, and called him over to the table. Tonga encouraged me to “Talk to Yujiro” as he briefly left the interview. He returned later to answer some questions with the Tokyo Pimp. The conversation below has been edited for length and clarity.
With Spandex: Hi, how’s it going?
Yujiro Takahashi: I’m enjoying. I forgot this place.
Oh, San Francisco?
Takahashi: Yes.
Have you been to San Francisco before?
Takahashi: I’m enjoying…. Fortunately, there is nice tacos restaurant around here. And I bought bottle of tequila at Target.
Takahashi shows me a picture on his phone of the several bottles of salsa and jars of mole that he bought to take back to Japan.
You’re stocking up on Mexican food?
Takahashi: Because I cannot buy in Japan. I can only buy in Mexico or California, around California. Japanese Mexican salsa sucks.
I’ll remember that if I ever go there.
Takahashi: What kind of talk?… I can only talk about dancers.
Okay, so you had English dancers in the UK; are you going to have American dancers in America?
Takahashi: I wanted bring Japanese dancers from Japan. But [Pieter] was busy… For tomorrow, I don’t need dancers because ten guys, five against five. Too many people. Even though I can’t dance. That’s okay. It’s all about me.
It’s all about you, no dancers.
Takahashi: Nothing, nothing.
Tama Tonga returns with beer. Takahashi asks how much the beers are, and Tonga says “We’ll charge it to the dancers.” Takahashi wants to know for real, and Tonga guesses at a price. They decide I’m paying. (I did not end up paying.)
I like how the typical Uproxx long angry screeds about sexism and feminism mysteriously go away when you’re actually talking to the pimp and his stripper friends.
Yeah, this is all very gross and pretty disappointing. It’s a disgusting gimmick and can’t be given a pass cos it’s in New Japan.
It’s almost like Uproxx has different authors with different points of view.
And with that said, I hope Emily can get on Brandon and Danielle’s level, because yeah- pimping is not nor ever was something to be celebrated.
Yujiro plays a heel. YOU. DUMB. FUCKS. Great interview btw, same with the Tama one.
It’s disgusting because…a woman is willing to shake their ass for money?
He’s not kidnapping anybody.
You had the perfect opportunity to offer to be one of his dancers in exchange for seafood and you blew it, Emily!
I certainly don’t expect professional wrestling to be the in the vanguard of social justice, but the “pimp” gimmick was disgusting and horrific back in the 20th century; it has not aged well. This “Tokyo Pimp” jackass doesn’t even seem to get any heat from the gimmick, so it’s a bit of a head scratcher.
Looks like the incel signal got sent out on this post. Well, I had fun reading it anyway.
pimp: a man who controls prostitutes and arranges clients for them, taking part of their earnings in return.
What on earth does expressing disgust with “pimping” (especially as a wrestling gimmick) have to do “incel signal?”
Somebody has no idea what an Incel is and what ideology their support (hint- it sounds like it’s yours).
No one can ever replace Mao in my heart.
/sobs