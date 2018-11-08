NJPW Released The World Tag League Schedule And Some Of The Teams Might Surprise You

NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has only two tours left before Wrestle Kingdom 13, and the company just released the schedule for the one that will tell us who will compete in the heavyweight tag team championship match at the Tokyo Dome: World Tag League. Like most other NJPW tournaments, World Tag League is round robin-style, and a win earns wrestlers 2 points, a draw 1, and a loss 0. The teams with the most points will face off in the final for a shot at the tag team champions (currently the Guerrillas of Destiny.) World Tag League will have all fourteen teams in one block this year (like Super Junior Tag League, though that only included eight teams), so any team could potentially earn a championship opportunity by defeating the G.o.D.

