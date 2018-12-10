NJPW

The day after the World Tag League final, NJPW made some big announcements via press conference, including the full match schedule for Wrestle Kingdom 13, a new American tour in 2019, and some Road to the Tokyo Dome developments.

To cut to the case, here’s what we’ll be watching broadcast live from the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2019, via NJPW World or Fite or later in the day on AXS TV:

On the pre-show: No.1 contender gauntlet match for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, teams TBD

NEVER Openweight Championship match: Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) vs. Bushi and Shingo Takagi

RPW British Heavyweight Championship match: Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match: Guerillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Evil and Sanada vs. the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

IWGP United States Championship match: Cody (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match: Kushida (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

IWGP Intercontinental Championship match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Heavyweight Championship match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

A few takeaways: first, the New Japan Rumble appears to be dead, so my condolences to anyone who loved that collection of Young Lions, jobbers, and guest stars! Instead, our pre-show match will answer the question of what will happen with the trios championships at Wrestle Kingdom, since the current title holders (G.o.D. and Ishimori) are wrapped up in other title matches. The Bullet Club boys will face the winners of this gauntlet match on January 5 at New Year Dash!!.

This card announcement also makes official a few matches that had been challenged for, but not confirmed yet. An RPW championship match between established rivals Ishii and Sabre Jr. seemed inevitable when ZSJ challenged the Stone Pitbull at a RevPro show, then choked him out cold to win a tag league match. The controversial triple threat heavyweight tag championship match also seemed bound to happen and is now official. World Tag League winners Evil and Sanada reiterated that they’re ready to take on both the Guerillas and the Bucks at once at the press conference, in contrast to the champions’ protest about the dilution of the tournament.

We haven’t seen Cody on an NJPW show since King of Pro Wrestling, and his title defense against Beretta in ROH was derailed by an injury sustained by the American Nightmare. Cody quote-unquote defended his championship in comedy matches internationally and Beretta lost a makeshift number one contender’s match against Juice Robinson. Robinson, who lost the United States Championship to Cody at Fighting Spirit Unleashed, cut promos on Cody on the World Tag League tour, to which the champ has so far responded with some minimal tweets about the match announcement.