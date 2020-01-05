Here are your quick, editorial-free results for the first night of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14. The show included Jushin Thunder Liger’s final match and the crowning of New Japan’s first double IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion. Make sure you’re back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Wrestle Kingdom column. You can read night one results here. NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 results: 1. Pre-show: Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi) won the gauntlet match to become the new NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions. The order of the eliminations went: Chaos (Tomohiro Ishii, Robbie Eagles, and Yoshi-Hashi) eliminated Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens) when Ishii pinned Owens after a vertical drop brainbuster.

Chaos eliminated Suzukigun (Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and El Desperado) when Eagles rolled up Kanemaru.

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi) eliminated Chaos. Evil pinned Ishii with Darkness Falls.

L.I.J. eliminated the champions, Togi Makabe, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi, to win the gauntlet and the titles. Takagi pinned Taguchi with Made In Japan after Bushi spit black mist in Taguchi’s face.

2. Jushin Thunder Liger Retirement Match II: Hiromu Takahashi and Ryu Lee defeated Jushin Thunder Liger and Naoki Sano. Takahashi pinned Liger with Time Bomb 2, the finisher he debuted the previous night.

3. IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi 3K (Sho and Yoh) defeated El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c). Sho pinned ELP after a combination Shock Arrow-double stomp. Roppongi 3K revealed during and after the match that they were wearing cups to counter the Bullet Club team's low blows. 4. RPW British Heavyweight Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) defeated Sanada with a bridging pin. 5. IWGP United States Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Juice Robinson, pinning him after a Death Rider. – Kaze Ni Nare hit and Suzuki entered the arena. Suzuki stripped from a tracksuit into his ring gear, put Moxley in the rear naked choke, and hit him with the Gotch Style Piledriver. Suzuki got on the mic, threated Moxley, and challenged him to a U.S. Championship match. 6. NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Hirooki Goto defeated Kenta (c). Goto pinned Kenta after a GTR.

– A video announced dates for New Japan's 2020 schedule, included the first G1 Climax tournament to be held in the autumn (because of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this summer.) 7. Jay White defeated Kota Ibushi. White pinned Ibushi with a Blade Runner for the win after a finishing stretch that included a ref bump and interference by Gedo with brass knuckles. 8. Chris Jericho defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi by tapping him out with the Liontamer.