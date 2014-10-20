Nü Metal Jacket: Revisiting WWF Forceable Entry 12 Years On

In 2002, the World Wrestling Federation released an album that combined rock/nü metal/rapcore/moan men/trash tunez/post dump/#NotAllMen luminaries with pro graps themed subject matter. The result was a jumbo-sized compilation titled WWF Forceable Entry. It was a musical offering where Drowning Pool could rub sledgehammers with Triple H and Limp Bizkit could showcase what a “Dead Man Mix” of “Rollin’” might sound like.
As a public service, I’ll be rolling (dead man mix style) through WWF Forceable Entry to provide a track-by-track rundown of what’s on this fascinating pseudo-sequel to WWF Aggression. My taste is garbage (BARENAKED LADIES DIE-HARD ON THE KEYS), so if my observations are dumb butts bananacakes, just know that I’m wrong and you’re right.
Drowning Pool – The Game (Triple H)
Pffftttt…. Who needs Motörhead when you’ve got Drowning Pool? Everybody, apparently. Holy shit this is miserable. The familiar Motörhead version struts around with this badass air of goofy recklessness (even if at Wrestlemania 21 Lemmy half-chewed/half-forgot the words “GUH YERG A LUH- – *asks security if he’s at an RV show or a monster truck rally*), but Drowning Pool’s take goes the route of wuss metal bumbling complete with misplaced whispering at the start. It’s like subbing out a spine-snapping gorilla that lifts weights to show off a pigeon that brags to his buds that he’s got a bad attitude.
This seems like a good place to give a hearty thumbs up to the other Motörhead Triple H theme that more or less suggests that The Disciplinarian off The Drew Carey Show is Jesus F*cking Christ. Full points awarded there.
Kid Rock – Legs (Stacy Keibler)
Joe C’s sidekick is here to cover ZZ Top and remind sports entertainment fans that Stacy Kei-bler has these long cylinder type things on the lower half of her body. Informative! This scuzzy re-imagining of “Legs” features a bit in the middle that’s intended to show off elite turntablist skills, but it just comes across like the record scratch bit off “MMMBop” was thrown in a fun-house mirror. Is that Uncle Kracker’s doing? Was he gone at that point? Either way, nuts to that dude. Also nuts to this song. Kid Rock’s version of “Legs” has its modest charms in select chunklets but there’s no reason for this thing to rub its musk caked armpit in your face for nearly five minutes straight.
Creed – Young Grow Old (2002 Backlash Theme)
Nothing says whomping ass quite like Scott Stapp! (Just ask the Marlins.) Yes, this was the offi-cial theme for the time Billy and Chuck retained the tag team belts in their tilt with Maven and Al Snow. Clutch that memory close to your bosom, Creed + WWF/E enthusiasts! “Young Grow Old” is moan rock dug up from the bonus tracks off 1999’s Human Clay. It’s one of the more muscly offerings from the band’s catalogue, but it’s still impossibly silly. It’s like something that mutated off a Trey Parker rock anthem and decided that THIS IS SERIOUS BUSINESS. Just look at some of the items from Stapp’s musical musings column that make up this self-indulgent whiff of nut fog.
“There’s a fight between boy and man
See the light through the open door
Sit and watch as the young grow old.”
I bet Stapp put on a clean white tank top once he finished penning those gems and called up the band to tell them that he’d written lyrics so profound that it’d make the public shit their pants. WHY DID WE LET THIS HAPPEN?
Disturbed – Glass Shatters (Stone Cold Steve Austin)
Any musical offering affiliated with Stone Cold Steve Austin that isn’t H-Blockx’s ‘Oh Hell Yeah’ deserves a ticker tape parade and a marble statue in its honour. (I’ve accidentally called many an elementary school teacher “mom” and even I find ‘Oh Hell Yeah’ too embarrassing to relive.) This version is still total garbage though. Austin’s theme was sort of plain to begin with, but it had snazzy glass break noises and bald man walkin’ guitar business. In the clutches of Dis-turbed, we get David Draiman going on about how he’s gonna break the limit inside you like he’s in an Alta Vista BDSM chatroom. It’s meant to sound badass, but it really just sounds like some-one having a gallbladder attack at Jerry Lawler’s sparklebro t-shirt warehouse.
Forceable Entry? Isn’t this what got McMahon to hate Savage for all those years?
IM BAKING A LEMON INSIDE YOU is amazing.
My friends and I decided it was “MY PANCAKES ARE LIVING INSIDE YOU!”
I laughed so hard I literally choked. Holy shit.
not gonna lie, I believe I still have this. I may listen to it going home from work.
No mention of how, in the grand Jim Johnson/Jimmy Hart tradition, “One of a Kind” is supposed to be a sound-alike to RVD’s ECW theme, “Walk (which might be one of the better 90s metal songs in existence)?”
Is that seriously what they were going for? If so….well…..they couldn’t have got it more wrong if they made his theme a Michael McDonald song
@TheFakeMSol at least the bit they play when he walks out now- the “Hey! Hey! Hey! Oneofakind!” has (a poor copy of) the same kind of cadence as “BREATHE! WALK! SWEAT! ARE YOU TALKIN TO ME!”
@Keith WHATDYA SAY?!?
You realize it’s RE.SPECT.WALK, right?
I did have this up until my last move. I actually found that WWE Originals cd where Booker T and the like sang songs in the case instead. I’m a guy that grew up on rap music and 60s R&B. I have no idea what constitutes good Nu Metal or whatever, but I remember digging most of this album in that, “yeah, now I can’t hear this song without picturing someone getting powerbombed through something.”.
oh lord no keith…. you did not just butcher the absolute clearest pantera vocals…
Isn’t it ‘breathe, spit, walk’? That’s how I always heard it…
Also clearest Pantera vocals would be Cemetary Gates or Suicide Note Pt. 1.
It’s definitely RE. SPECT. WALK.
Yeahhhh, I messed that up.
I have exactly zero shame about kind of liking “Just another victim”, and whatever is about the best song on this album although the opening lyrics are a little more creepy now.
I look forward to an analysis of WWE originals 2004
[www.youtube.com]
Everytime I see / hear this, I hate Cena a little bit more.
I still enjoy “Just Another Victim.” “Taz is a miserable, angry thug.” Of course he is Michael Cole. He has no friends or allies.
I heard you talkin’ shit ’bout Pigeons, don’t you know they got more Swagger then Jack, Jack. May I suggest swapping Pigeons for Pinatas?
1) Never liked the Disturbed Austin theme, but from a sound perspective it does kinda work for his 2001 heel character.
2) That Dudley’s theme always reminds me of Keibs walking in time with the music wearing her Dudley glasses and tiny little camo shorts. For that reason, I’ll always enjoy that theme.
3) I always HATED HATED HATED when the lyrics would kick in on that Kane theme. Jesus H., made me smash my TV and/or face with a brick.
True story, Austin’s Disturbed theme was the first mp3 I ever downloaded off of Napster
2001 Heel Austin is legit one of my favorite gimmicks and the only time I actively wanted to see what he did next.
For someone who rarely did anything, Stacy Keibler was surprisingly effective as the woman forced into random tag teams as a valet. Also she had a great nickname, the Duchess of Dudleyville. Super Stacy was also okay.
I’m a massive Monster Magnet fan and I’m 100% OK with them being “if drugs formed a band.”
It’s probably on their business cards.
I don’t think Dan Macrae likes hyphenating words for no reason…
HE LOVES IT!!!!!!!
I have no-idea what you’re talking-about.
Dan/Tobogganing Bear here. Full Disclosure: I have two Crash Test Dummies albums in my iTunes library that get regular workouts. My musical leanings are questionable at best.
Please do more. I need to hear your thoughts on Mona Flambé.
I don’t want to be a turd but why does this art-icle have so many mis-placed dash-es in the mid-dle of words? It’s real-ly quite dis-tract-ing.
Fun fact: if you turn on the captions for an RVD match and his theme plays, the captions think it says “one of the gang” instead of “one of a kind.”
Scrolled all the way down for your thoughts on Slow Chemical and was relieved that your review was mostly positive. I don’t care, I love Slow Chemical, (COME AT ME, BROS)! Will now go back and read the rest. :)
I was also glad that he gave passes to the ones I liked. I’m pretty sure “Live for the Moment” is the reason why I liked Matt Hardy for so long.
Brad Curran, I contend to this day that when they originally split up, that Matt was the one with the most upside. He was a better promo and could tell more than one story in the ring. Jeff was everything bad people say about indy guys with the exception that at least an indy guy will throw in a different flippy move from time to time and something that resembles a grappling move. I was all in on V.1 and yes, the music did help.
I can tell from memory what part they would stop the song at on TV because Kane had been in the ring long enough. It’s right after the first line of the song.
Thank you so much for this, I feel like I’m gonna tear up here.
No shame here. I loved this when it came out. Nothing like angry nu-metal for a 12/13 year old going through some changes, man. “Live for the Moment” and “Just Another Victim” still make me wanna defiantly dance in my mirror
“Whatever” was on my soccer team’s warm-up tape in highscool and college. It was a great tune.
Much like everything else about Benoit’s career, it is unfortunately forever tainted by the man’s last days and the band has permanently retired it from live performances.
This makes me so irrationally happy.
Good call on H-Blockx’s “Oh Hell Yeah” being a violation of the Geneva Convention, the UN Rights of the Child and the 14th amendment, somehow.
Hope to see more of these!
I prefer almost any Stone Cold Steve Austin theme always annoyed me. It was just a rock version of Razor Ramon’s theme, only the tire screeching was replaced with glass breaking.
2. If any genre has aged badly, it’s nu-metal. Jesus Christ, what were we on in the early 2000s?
3. With that said, please don’t write about music you’re obviously not a fan of. It’s only going to come out negative each time. Most of these songs/bands do suck, but Slow Chemical, Whatever and (less so) Rollin’ are still good jams.
Slow Chemical is the worst, but is outranked by far by abomination that Disturbed is. They tie it up with Drowning Pool, though. Cypress Hill’s track is pretty funny, and who doesn’t love Manson’s “The Beautiful People?” It’s funny, though, that they associate it with Smackdown post-Attitude Era, when it was originally used for Raw back in 1997 when that song was new and fresh.