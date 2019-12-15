Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view results. The show featured a two-out-of-three falls match between Nick Aldis and James Storm for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, Colt Cabana defending the NWA Championship against Aron Stevens and Ricky Starks, and more.

NWA Into The Fire Results:

1. Eli Drake defeated Ken Anderson. With Anderson attempting to powerbomb Drake off the top of the corner, Drake dropped all of his weight on Anderson and rolled him up for the pin.



– Nick Aldis and James Storm were interviewed by Dave Marquez. Aldis said that Kamille had “the night off” and wouldn’t be at ringside. Both men put over NWA and took credit for NWA’s success. Storm also bragged about all the beer he could drink as he cut a promo on Aldis.

2. Thunder Rosa pinned Tasha Steelz after a double stomp to the back. Thunder Rosa continued to attack Steelz after the bell with Ashley Vox coming to ring for the save, but Thunder Rosa got the better of Vox with a shoulder breaker and then using a knee to bend Vox’s elbow in an awkward way.

3. The Question Mark defeated Trevor Murdoch. Aron “Student” Stevens accompanied Question Mark to the ring and began the match with the Mongrovian national anthem which was eventually interrupted by Murdoch’s entrance. Stevens later interfered after Murdoch threw the Mongrovian flag to the ground and Question Mark hit Murdoch with a double spike to the throat and got the pin.

4. The Rock’n’Roll Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton) defeated The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Issacs) to retain the NWA Tag Team Championship. The RNR Express was accompanied to the ring by Outlaw Inc (Eddie Kingston and Homicide) for, as Morton told Dave Marquez, “an insurance policy.” Meanwhile, the Wildcards were accompanied by the Dawson Brothers, Dave and Zane. During the match, Outlaw Inc and the Dawsons got into a brawl outside the ring, distracting Issacs who was hit with a double drop-kick by the RNR Express and pinned.

– Stu Bennett announces the next NWA PPV will be on January 24 and will see the return of the NWA Television Championship.