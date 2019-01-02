With the announcement of All Elite Wrestling, the partnership of Ring of Honor and NJPW selling out Madison Square Garden, Impact moving to an even more obscure cable channel, and more, it looks like a lot could change on the American wrestling scene in 2019. Another interesting development is that ROH and the NWA, as announced by the Sinclair Broadcasting-owned wrestling company today, will partner to bring back the Crockett Cup tag team tournament.
