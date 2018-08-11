Ring of Honor

It was historic in its own right when Ring of Honor landed the first wrestling show in Madison Square Garden not promoted by a Vince McMahon since 1960. What the promotion has done now, in partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling, is downright astonishing.

ROH announced in a press release on Friday that it has officially sold out MSG for its G1 Supercard on April 6, 2019.

“We are absolutely thrilled and equally humbled by the fan response to this show. We thank everyone for their support and let’s enjoy this together,” said ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland.

NJPW President Harold Meij added, “[Madison Square Garden] is one of the holy grails of pro wrestling. It’s the place to be. It’s not only a great honor for us, but it shows how far we’ve come after 46 years of being in wrestling.”

Behind Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and the rest of the talented rosters, ROH and NJPW have seen immense success in recent years. After drawing a then-record 3,200 fans in 2016 at its Supercard show, last year’s grand event drew a whopping 6,100 fans. MSG is expected to hold around 15,000 fans for a live event.