NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 airs this Saturday, August 18, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special from the Barclays Center features a last man standing match for the NXT Championship, as well as NXT Women’s, Tag Team, and North American Championship matches. And then there’s an entire SummerSlam!

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Card:

1. Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano 2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane 3. North American Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet 4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain 5. EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream

As per usual, we’ll be here all night with our open discussion thread featuring jokes, extreme mawkish fandom for the Velveteen Dream, and results as they occur. Make sure you’re following along with us, and that you’re here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver column. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough, we’ll include 10 of the best in said column.

You don’t need to me tell you to enjoy an NXT TakeOver live special, especially not the ones from Brooklyn or with Ciampa/Gargano matches on them, but here it is anyway: enjoy the show!