NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 airs this Saturday, August 18, live on WWE Network. The latest NXT live special from the Barclays Center features a last man standing match for the NXT Championship, as well as NXT Women’s, Tag Team, and North American Championship matches. And then there’s an entire SummerSlam!
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 Card:
1. Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
2. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane
3. North American Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Ricochet
4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. Mustache Mountain
5. EC3 vs. Velveteen Dream
Read our predictions for the event here.
As per usual, we’ll be here all night with our open discussion thread featuring jokes, extreme mawkish fandom for the Velveteen Dream, and results as they occur. Make sure you’re following along with us, and that you’re here tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver column. +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough, we’ll include 10 of the best in said column.
You don’t need to me tell you to enjoy an NXT TakeOver live special, especially not the ones from Brooklyn or with Ciampa/Gargano matches on them, but here it is anyway: enjoy the show!
There were like two matches going on at once.
Looks like Shayna is headed up to join Ronda
What a reversal!
WHAT?!?!?! WOAH!!!!!!!!
Come on, Io…
The look on Shayna’s face when she has someone in the clutch. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody, not even Samoa Joe, have such an O-Face when it comes to violence. Dario Cueto maybe.
Kairi looks like she stepped in bubble gum ice cream.
“C’mon, boating school didn’t prepare me for this”
Scratch off the In-Sane Elbow from protected finishers
There’s a really good “definition of insanity” joke in here.
That’s the best Interceptor Kairi’s ever hit
Well I think they definitely will make her fight Natty in a match between Queen of Black Hearts and Queen of Spades with The Club as refs in a match at “All-In” Though Diamond Dallas Page will be on commentary, of course. @Shough sorry, didn’t mean to post those on your comment before. Uproxx was weird like that.
A striking exchange? Sane doesn’t have a leg to stand on!
Shayna thinks Kairi’s gimmick would be complete if she had a peg leg, she’s just helping her out with that, how thoughtful and sweet
+1 to both of you.
goddammit
To be fair, Kairi should be thanking Shayna, a pegleg could do wonders for her gimmick.
son of a, you got me by 3 seconds, +1
You know, I’m not one of those anti-post-kayfabe-era people but it does kinda really suck that you can’t really be an effective heel *and* a really good wrestler anymore.
@Dave M J Exactly!
I guess “good” isn’t the right word but like “impressive,” I guess? There are lots of heels *I* think are really good wrestlers because they’re effective at what they’re supposed to be doing like The Miz, for example. But you can’t be, like, Adam Cole or whatever and still get booed.
Yup. And because of that, being a great babyface is stupid harder than it should be.
Shayna?
Once Vince finds out Shayna’s nickname I look forward to her joining Titus Worldwide
Well I think they definitely will make her fight Natty in a match between Queen of Black Hearts and Queen of Spades with The Club as refs in a match at “All-In” Though Diamond Dallas Page will be on commentary, of course.
Well I think they definitely will make her fight Natty in a match between Queen of Black Hearts and Queen of Spades with The Club as refs in a match at “All-In” Though Diamond Dallas Page will be on commentary, of course.
Well I think they definitely will make her fight Natty in a match between Queen of Black Hearts and Queen of Spades in a match at “All-In”
Ok Baszler, Beat on the Brat. Kairi might think she’s hardcore, but everyone knows Shayna is a Punk Rocker with a Poison Heart. Ok, I’m gonna go Be Sedated over in the corner now.
I feel like Striker or Vampiro would have made a million “Ramones” references about Shayna, given her badassery and name relation and how punk is equated to kicking ass and taking names. So I wanted to emulate em.
Clearly you have Something To Believe In.
+Thismatchisgoingtobeatexaschainsawmassacre
Scott Heisel doesn’t even work here anymore.
They may have changed Kairi Hojo’s name, but with Shayna they knew how to call a spade a spade.
Shayna out her countering quick submission attempts from Kairi because she’s a submission specialist and knows how to not get caught in that shit is just… <3
4 Horsewomen in attendance? What is this PWG?
Kairi Sane = Sami Zayn
Shayna Baszler = Adrian Neville
Io Shirai = Kevin Owens
Please?
THAT WHEEL DOESN’T EVEN DO ANYTHING!
Rousey’s already working on that good heel patter
+1 Phil
-1 Ronda
Name dropped Aaliyah, which is about the only way she’ll appear on a Takeover. Good job, Percy!
My heart needs Kairi to win to see her as champ when I go to see NXT in a couple weeks.
My head wants Shayna to choke her out until her head explodes.
You are indeed conflicted, Dave.
I love Shayna’s music so much…
Oh this pirates thing is still a thing. Okay.
Queen of Spades dominates Pirate Princess
Asian corsair walks the plank and gets met with wood from domme asphyxiation fetishist. Here’s a replay.
Brock fears Shayna
We’re all writing these like 1996 WCW fan signs, right?
James Ellsworth just reflexively Googled “buy ship wheel and pirate hat”
Oh, fish, let me try that again:
Riddle me this: What do you get when you have a Baszler in the ring and a “blazer” in the crowd?
NXT Takeover 4!!!
I hope Nikki runs in during this match and makes this a ménage
Queen of Spades dominates Japanese spinner with a pirate fetish
@SHough610 Thanks man
@Endy_Mion you’re better at these than I am
+1 porny
Asian corsair walks the plank and gets met with wood from domme asphyxiation fetishist.
Does anyone know if Kairi Sane can beat Shayna Baszler?
Oh shit, KO and Mark Henry hanging out together? I love it. Those guys would have been a dope heel tag team back in the day.
Yeah, but is it really a Joe/AJ match if Iron Mike Tenay and Taz aren’t there to call it?
Apparently WWE released a Samoa Joe “Chronicle” on the network. Given how awesome and in-depth the Nakamura one was, I am psyched.
Poor Kairi and Shayna…
Have him defend it every week like Cena with the US Title in 2015
I realized after I clicked post comment that that’s hard to do because they tape 4 episodes at once but shut up
that was amazing but I really wish Pentagon would come out now and package piledrive him to hell for old time’s sake
+1 At least try to break an arm.
Or Cage could rip his new title in half as Mil Muertes gives him a Reaper’s Trident.
+1
A CRYING MELTZER JUST GAVE THAT MATCH 6(!) OSPREAY’S!!! UNBELIEVABLE!!!
Any chance we get an Adam Cold call up Mon or Tues w/ this result?
No one is more main roster ready than Adam Cole. Not even close.
I could see UE helping KO for some reason tomorrow
Yeah thats what I figured. Boo hoo
Nah, I think UERA needs him. Other than Fish he’s the only one who can talk like a real person and Bobby is still hurt.
*obsessively rewinds superkick like its the JFK tape*
Seriously, I’m halfway through Cole and Ricochet and I want to know, what would we have to do to get behind HHH to lead a mutiny against Vince and #takeoverthemainroster?
Trips has 205 and NXT and probably like half of SDL. Steph invented the women’s (R)Evolution, so the Levenesque fam has some juice now.
Ricochet isn’t human.
@ryanhenrysmith2 come on man, I wore flip flops with a suit like once haha
Endy_Mion just outed himself as Matt Riddle on this board…
Yeah bro, he’s a Puma demigod with the third best set of abs I’ve ever seen.
Ricochet got legit kicked in the throat and dropped on his head about 30 seconds apart from each other. How is he okay?
@Royal Bumble well LU billed him from Boyle Heights, but he is actually from Kentucky.
“From Boyle Heights, Kentucky ….”
I think we have a new breed of wrestlers upon us… some of the punishment they absorb in NJPW is unbelievable.
His Ancient Aztec tribe (from Kentucky) is willing him strength.
And Ricochet is supposed to be working hurt
God damn Adam Cole is way quicker than I thought he was! wow
Ricochet kicking out there can only means this match ends in a roll-up distraction