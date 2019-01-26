NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Open Discussion Thread

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix airs this Saturday, July 26, live on WWE Network. The latest live special from NXT features matches for the NXT World, North American, Women’s, and Tag Team Championships. Also, Poppy. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Card
1. NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black
2. NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair
4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. War Raiders
5. Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno
If you’d like to read our preview for the event, featuring analysis and predictions for all five matches, you can do that here.
Otherwise, enjoy the show. Make sure to reply to your favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread with a +1, because if we get enough (and we should), we’ll include ten of the best, funniest, or most insightful in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Phoenix column. Until then, enjoy wondering whether Velveteen Dream was left off the card because he’s going to show up at the end and challenge the champion for WrestleMania, or because he’s showing up in the Royal Rumble.
There’s still time to get entries in for the Takeover Picks Contest from the Picks Article! You can post your entries here if you like:
1. Pick the winners (1 point each)
2. Pick a lock among them (1 extra point if correct, lose a point if wrong)
Rest of these are two points each
3. Who pins who in TUE/Raiders? (partial credit possible)
4. How many flips/dives to the outside?
5. Number of MAMA MIAS from Mauro
6. Which Marvel character does Johnny’s gear cosplay?
7. Pick someone for the LOOK WHO’S IN THE CROWD!
8. How many title changes?
9. Does Evil DIY reunite by show’s end?
TIEBREAKER: Final time for Ciampa/Aleister
As a clarification (just in case):
1. The partial credit for the tag match means that if one half of the combo is correct, you get a point. So if you have Rowe over Strong, but Rowe pins Kyle or Hanson pins Strong, that’ll give you a point.
2. The tiebreaker is closest to final time, regardless of over/under.
Also @Hailing From Parts Unknown: I still need a tiebreaker time for the NXT Championship match from you. For that, you’ve got until that match starts.
We’ve still got lots of time before the show starts!
And in an unrelated post, here’s Io and Kairi!
[twitter.com]