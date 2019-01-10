Poppy And WWE Are Seriously Teaming Up For NXT TakeOver Phoenix

So, uh, here’s some fun news we never expected to type words about. Per an announcement made on social media by Triple H, the #NXTLoud theme for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Phoenix event on Royal Rumble weekend is ‘X’ by Poppy. That Poppy.

If you aren’t familiar with Poppy, she’s a YouTube personality who has been described as, “a combination of Andy Warhol’s pop accessibility, David Lynch’s creepiness, and Tim Burton’s zany comedic tone.” To clarify that a little, here’s her … accepting, I guess? NXT’s invitation.

If you haven’t heard ‘X,’ I guess you should just watch the following video and experience it for yourself.

