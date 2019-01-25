NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2018 Card, Analysis, Predictions

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix airs this Saturday, July 26, live on WWE Network. The latest live special from NXT features Poppy, most importantly, as well as matches for the NXT World, North American, Women’s, and Tag Team Championships. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.
NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Card
1. NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black
2. NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair
4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. War Raiders
5. Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno
As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.
Here’s what we think will go down at NXT TakeOver Phoenix.
i think Black is losing, the lights out lights on to the ring during the rumble eliminate a bunch of folks then Taker shows up sometime during the ‘showcase of the immortals’ and does a promo where he declares Black his illegitimate love child and is transferring under taking powers and or stigma to him as his legacy and enters the hall of fame. This is total fantesy booking but not far from what WWE likes to do
Gargano wins, Ciampa wins. Gargano eventually redeems himself by finally taking the title from Ciampa. Gargano becomes first person to hold NXT, North American and NXT Tag titles.
I feel like the best thing about this card is there’s so many viable options of how it could play out and where you can go heading into Mania season.
You can get Evil DIY w/ both belts or have one of them (or both) lose & then blow it off at Mania, leaving Black & Rick w/ new challengers, which could open up UE to go after all the gold if they retain. Or UE could lose & Raiders could take on a new team. Shanya could retain & keep ruling the women’s division (WWE shot down that Ronda rumor btw saying she’s under contract until 2021), but moving her up to the main show makes sense or you keep Bianca *clap emoji*. I know I’m stating the obvious, but none of these matches feel like a lock of who the winner could be outside of Riddle bc LOL Ohno
Kassius Ohno, a man who answers the question “what would happen if Kevin Smith was a wrestler,” lol 💀
I can’t unsee this now.
Also, if you haven’t already, head over to the Rumble prediction blog & make your picks for Sunday. We only have about a dozen entries now & had well over 30 last year, so make it happen
Anyone can do this right?
Sure can
If we don’t end the match with Shayna choking Bianca out with her hair (unbeknown to the ref), why are we even here?
Hope nobody is opposed to a Takeover Picks Contest!
1. Pick the winners (1 point each)
2. Pick a lock among them (1 extra point if correct, lose a point if wrong)
Rest of these are two points each
3. Who pins who in TUE/Raiders? (partial credit possible)
4. How many flips/dives to the outside?
5. Number of MAMA MIAS from Mauro
6. Which Marvel character does Johnny’s gear cosplay?
7. Pick someone for the LOOK WHO’S IN THE CROWD!
8. How many title changes?
9. Does Evil DIY reunite by show’s end?
TIEBREAKER: Final time for Ciampa/Aleister
You have until opening bell Saturday!
For me:
1. Shayna, Ricochet, Raiders, Ciampa, and (UPSET) Ohno
2. War Raiders
3. Rowe pins Kyle
4. 12
5. 7
6. Spider Man
7. Ember Moon
8. 1
9. No
Oh, and 31:20 for the NXT Title match