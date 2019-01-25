NXT TakeOver: Phoenix 2018 Card, Analysis, Predictions

WWE Network

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix airs this Saturday, July 26, live on WWE Network. The latest live special from NXT features Poppy, most importantly, as well as matches for the NXT World, North American, Women’s, and Tag Team Championships. We’ll be here all weekend with live results, an open discussion thread, news breakouts, and everything you need to know. Here’s the card as we know it.

NXT TakeOver: Phoenix Card

1. NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black 2. NXT North American Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano 3. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair 4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (c) vs. War Raiders 5. Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno

As always, we’ve got your complete rundown of the card and analysis below, featuring predictions for all five matches. Make sure to drop a comment and let us know who you think’s winning, and be here on Sunday to see if you’re correct.

Here’s what we think will go down at NXT TakeOver Phoenix.