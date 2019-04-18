WWE Raw

One of the funniest moments from Monday night’s Super Shake-Up edition of WWE Raw was the debut of NXT Tag Team Champions War Raiders, Hanson and Rowe, now hilariously identified as “Erik” and “Ivar,” “The Viking Experience.” WWE stars undergo name changes (and name-shortenings) all the time, but a team going from Metalocalypse to a ride at EPCOT was too much for us to handle.

So what turned these guys into Erick Aybar at the last minute? You’ve probably heard that maybe Vince McMahon didn’t want a team with the name “war” in their name on the show due to advertising, or that he didn’t want chants throwing up horns and chanting “WAR! WAR! WAR!” between fried chicken commercials. Maybe it was a legal rights branding issue?

Per the Wrestling Observer, the answer’s a lot simpler (and disappointing) than you think.