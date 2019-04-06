The Best And Worst Of NXT TakeOver: New York

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.06.19

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver New York: Back when the show was called TakeOver: Brooklyn we saw Johnny Gargano lose a Last Man Standing match by running into a bunch of production equipment with his knees, watched Kairi Sane get (very) lucky in a match against Shayna Baszler, and put our hands over our mouths when Ricochet backflipped into a superkick to the throat.

If you missed this show to watch penis parties or fan crucifixions on WrestleMania weekend, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 5 … sorry, NXT TakeOver: New York, originally aired on April 5, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTNXT TAKEOVERNXT TAKEOVER NEW YORKWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP