NXT UK Is Cancelling More Tapings And Airing Recap Shows

For a few weeks now in my weekly recaps of NXT UK, I’ve been speculating about what’s to come for the show in the midst of the current pandemic. The lack of an Axxess event at WrestleMania 36 denied NXT UK a chance to tape new episodes, and they ran out of episodes from their March tapings last week. Even when TakeOver: Dublin was moved from April 26 to October 25, there was no word on the status of the weekly show. But the UK’s Download Festival, where NXT UK planned to tape a bunch of episodes on June 12, 13, and 14, has already been cancelled, so that doesn’t bode well.

Now the NXT UK tapings that were planned for May 1 and 2 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England, have been cancelled as well. That means the next NXT UK tapings that are still on the schedule are July 24 and 25 at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.