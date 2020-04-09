NXT UK Is Cancelling More Tapings And Airing Recap Shows

For a few weeks now in my weekly recaps of NXT UK, I’ve been speculating about what’s to come for the show in the midst of the current pandemic. The lack of an Axxess event at WrestleMania 36 denied NXT UK a chance to tape new episodes, and they ran out of episodes from their March tapings last week. Even when TakeOver: Dublin was moved from April 26 to October 25, there was no word on the status of the weekly show. But the UK’s Download Festival, where NXT UK planned to tape a bunch of episodes on June 12, 13, and 14, has already been cancelled, so that doesn’t bode well.
Now the NXT UK tapings that were planned for May 1 and 2 at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth, England, have been cancelled as well. That means the next NXT UK tapings that are still on the schedule are July 24 and 25 at the Braehead Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.
On the NXT UK Twitter account last night, Assistant to the General Manager Sid Scala addressed the situation and announced plans to air a series of recap episodes starting this week, covering the history of the brand.
This is the Assistant to the NXT UK General Manager, Sid Scala. Everything is unusual right now, to say the least, but to keep the NXT UK Universe entertained, we will be bringing you some special shows in the coming weeks, starting this Thursday. We’ll be taking a look back at the beginning of our brand, starting from the first tournament in Blackpool to the Royal Albert Hall to the very inception of NXT UK as a weekly show. Join us for in-ring action and hear exclusively from the Superstars who were involved. Check BT Sport and Paramount Network for listings, and of course join us at 8PM in the UK, and 3pm ET on the WWE Network. Stay home, stay safe, and thank you. We Are NXT UK.
It’s hard to imagine that NXT UK can run recap episodes for the entire 16 weeks it will take to get to those July tapings, but honestly they’re probably just doing what they can until they figure out what to do next, just like we’re all doing right now.
