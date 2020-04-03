The Best And Worst Of NXT UK 4/2/20: If This Is The End…

Successful Factionalism

Things I Love #1: This episode features one match with almost the entire men’s roster in it, which basically takes up the second half of the show. So what do they do? Spend the first half of the show on two matches that feature the women’s roster. Any non-NXT wrestling show (including AEW Dynamite) would have found a way to fill out that time without any extra focus on the women, and I’m glad this brand is different in that regard.

Things I Love #2: It’s great that Kay Lee Ray and Jinny seem to get along. They’re both cocky heels, so their readiness to team up might be a surprise. But all Jinny cares about is being the most stylish queen in NXT UK, and all Kay Lee cares about is the Women’s Championship. Jinny’s not after the title (at least not right now) so she’s no threat to Kay Lee, and Kay Lee only ever wears jeans when she’s not in ring gear, so she’s no threat to Jinny. Plus teaming up with KLR helps Jinny feel important, and teaming up with Jinny helps KLR look strong against her probably next challenger Piper Niven. I love it when people get along and character motivations make sense.

The team-up between Niven and Dani Luna is if anything less cohesive than the heel alliance, but that makes sense too. Dani’s brand new and does’t really know anyone, and all of Piper’s previous friends have either turned to the dark side or fled the show for Parts Unknown. So it seems likely early on that the heel team will win, and sure enough, they do.

If I have a complaint about this match, it’s that they do a little too much of that clichéd thing where the heels are cheating and the babyface who’s not legal (Piper in this case) tries to get in the ring to deal with it, so the ref spends like a full two minutes turned entirely toward the babyface corner yelling to stay out of the ring while the heels do whatever they want behind his back. You’d think refs would eventually learn which wrestlers can be trusted. But that’s just wrestling, I guess.

The Changeling Returns

Literal Faery Childe Xia Brookside is back from a hiatus (and what an episode to return on!) and celebrates by getting a solid win against Amale, who’s name I really wish was pronounced Ah-mah-lay but apparently it isn’t. This is almost a squash, but it makes Xia look strong on her return. It also reverses the body image stereotyping of the first match, by pitting a likable skinny girl against a bad girl with a booty. I’m not sure that needed doing, and I’m pretty sure it wasn’t intentional, but they did it all the same.

Xia’s growing a lot as a performer, which I like watching. That finisher is a little slow and awkward in the middle, but I like what she’s going for. Hopefully she’ll be able to keep training for however long the show’s not taping. She’s from a wrestling family, so you have to assume she’s well-equipped for working out. (Is there a “Brookside Dungeon?”)