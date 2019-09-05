Concerned about NXT‘s jump to USA Network on September 18? Worried about having your favorite wrestling show interrupted by a bunch of commercial breaks advertising all-new episodes of Suits? What if we told you you’d only get to watch half of the episodes on USA? What if we told you it was because of Suits?

That’s where NXT and USA Network are sitting as of an announcement made on Thursday afternoon. Due to a scheduling conflict — the final two episodes of Suits airing at 9 PM on September 18 and September 25 — NXT’s live cable debut will only be an hour long, and you’ll have to go to WWE Network to watch the second half.

Per the announcement:

The historic debut of WWE NXT on USA Network is fast approaching, and WWE.com has you covered with important details on how to catch all the action of the first two live episodes.

The episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, will air as follows:

– The first hour will air live on USA Network starting at 8/7 C

– The second hour will stream live on the award-winning WWE Network at 9/8 C. The second hour will then be immediately available for on-demand viewing on WWE Network.

Don’t miss out on a second of the action when the gold standard in sports-entertainment goes live later this month!

The September 18 edition of NXT is already set to feature a North American Championship match between Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong, as well as a number one contender triple threat match involving Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Mia Yim. The first actual two-hour live edition of NXT will air, conveniently, opposite AEW’s debut on TNT on October 2. You know, unless Growing Up Chrisley needs to air its series finale in that spot.