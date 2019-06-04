China-based wrestling promotion Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE) got its most international exposure yet at AEW Double or Nothing when three wrestlers from its #STRONGHEARTS stable (Cima, El Lindaman, and T-Hawk) took on SCU. A recent article in the South China Morning Post revealed that more OWE wrestlers were supposed to be on the show, when some of the company’s Chinese wrestlers are likely to perform for All Elite Wrestling, and what else the relationship between the companies might bring in the future.