Paige Talks About Having Cersei Lannister For A Second Mom And Becoming A Tag Team Manager

Getty Image

What can you say about a 26-year-old who’s already the subject of a biopic and still has a whole life ahead of her? Paige has a lot going on. The aforementioned movie about her life, Fighting with My Family, is already available digitally and comes out on Blu-Ray, DVD, and On Demand next Tuesday, May 14. Meanwhile, she’s also returned to WWE TV, becoming an onscreen manager for the tag team of Kairi Sane and Asuka. With Spandex had a chance to sit down for a quick chat with Paige, to discuss both the movie and her new role in WWE.